Ghana: Nation in Pensive Mood - As Thousands Grieve Victims of Helicopter Crash

Thousands of mourners, on Saturday evening, converged on the forecourt of the State House in Accra to honour the memories of the eight persons who perished in a ghastly helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Led by President John Dramani Mahama, the mourners included Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Dr Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Also in attendance were the Speaker of Parliament, the Acting Chief Justice, ministers of state, members of Parliament, the diplomatic community, the clergy, traditional authorities, friends and families of the deceased and hundreds of Ghanaians.

Tribute after tribute, the memories of the eight were relived on the night to reflect on their lives and legacies as the country officially ended three-days of mourning declared by President Mahama on Thursday.

Amidst dirges from the flute, tears rolled down the cheeks of faint-hearted mourners as tributes from friends, families and institutions they represented were read out with pictures of the deceased displayed at the funeral ground.

Leading the tributes, President Mahama described the victims of the crash as "dedicated public servants, united by their commitment to Ghana's success."

He said the untimely death of the eight, though painful beyond measure, should be the rallying point for national duty to work towards the realisation of the Ghana the victims envisioned, urging the nation to move from grieving to accepting the loss.

"Let us commit ourselves to working tirelessly, transcending our differences, and focusing our energies on the monumental task of national development. They served Ghana with their last breath, and it is our sacred duty to continue that service to the Ghana they envisioned, a Ghana of opportunity, justice, and prosperity for all," he said.

Praying for strength for the bereaved families and the country at large, President Mahama expressed his personal grief as "each of the eight persons in that helicopter was either a friend, a cherished colleague, or a valued citizen of this country that I lead."

For the Vice President, words could not atone the magnitude of the loss because "there are none".

Cautioning against political point-scoring and blame game, Prof. Opoku- Agyemang said the tragedy should offer the nation the opportunity to pay attention to details and avert future occurrences.

"It is a time for wishing our colleagues, who have perished in the line of duty, peaceful rest. It is a time for praying for comfort for their families and for everyone.

"It is a time too for the rest of us... to renew our pledge to work in ways that truly advance our country as they have tried to do," the Vice President said.

Punctuality, according to the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, was the hallmark of our departed minister, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, as he juggled between his legislative and executive duties.

"Punctuality was his trademark. He consistently reported to work between 6:30 am and 7:30 am, using the early hours to respond to official emails and critical correspondences before attending to the day's engagements," the Chief Director, Suweiba Adam said.

Describing the death of Dr Edward Omane Boamah as a devastating blow to the nation, the Ministry for Defence said its late Minister embodied leadership, kindness, humility and made everyone around him valued.

"What a great shock, death laid its icy hands on you. Your plans for the country have all been shattered. His dedication to uplifting everyone's voices showcased his unwavering commitment to fairness and inclusivity," Madam Ernestina Assan, a member of the ministry's management board said.

Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, the Ghana Armed Forces said in its tribute, is an "irreplaceable loss"

"His sudden departure is an irreplaceable loss to the Service and the Ghana Armed Forces as a whole. Commissioned into the Operations Branch on October 17, 2014, Squadron Leader Anala exercised exceptional skill, discipline, and dedication."

Tributes were also said for Dr Samuel Sarpong, Samuel Aboagye, Flight Officer Manean Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.