Nigeria: Tinubu Celebrates Kebbi Governor Idris At 60

10 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated the Governor of Kebbi State, Dr Mohammed Nasir Idris, on his 60th birthday.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga on Friday, Tinubu acknowledged Governor Idris's purposeful leadership, vision and tireless efforts in driving socio-economic transformation in Kebbi State while fostering peace, unity and progress among the people.

The president also noted the governor's distinguished career in labour leadership, particularly his contributions to the growth of the education sector and advocacy for workers' welfare.

"On this special occasion, I pray for your continued good health and strength to sustain the delivery of good governance and to keep serving the people of Kebbi State and Nigeria with passion and integrity," the president said.

