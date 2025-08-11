Nigeria: Benue Assembly Rejects Gov Alia's Request to Screen Commissioner Nominees

10 August 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

The Benue State House of Assembly has rejected a letter from Governor Hyacinth Alia requesting the screening and confirmation of commissioner nominees for the state executive council, citing unresolved issues between the legislature and the executive.

The decision was reached at Friday's plenary, presided over by the Speaker, Hyacinth Dajoh.

A statement by the chief press secretary to the speaker, Terver Zamber, said the House acted following a motion of urgent public importance moved by Shimapever Jiji.

Jiji informed members that the governor had consistently failed to honour the Assembly's resolutions and had treated the legislature with what he described as "total disregard", according to CHANNELS TV.

Seconding the motion, Thomas Dugeri supported the House's stance, stressing that Alia had not addressed several critical issues previously raised by the assembly.

