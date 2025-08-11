Nigeria: Unicef, Group Seek Six Months Maternity Leave

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and a group of youths under the umbrella of U-reporters have urged the Kano State government to approve six-months paid maternity leave for mothers, aimed at supporting exclusive breastfeeding and child well-being.

In commemoration of the 2025 World Breastfeeding Week, the chief of UNICEF Kano field office, Mr. Rahama Farah, said exclusive breastfeeding plays a vital role in promoting infant nutrition, health and reducing child mortality.

According to him, UNICEF believes that breast milk is not only natural but serves as a complete source of nutrition for infants.

"The antibodies in breast milk protect children from diseases, breastfed children perform better on intelligence tests and are less likely to be overweight or obese as they grow.

"For women, breastfeeding significantly reduces the risk of certain types of cancers as well as Type II diabetes. Breastfeeding is also a climate-smart solution. It's sustainable, cost-effective, and zero-waste," he said.

While noting that only 12 out of the 36+1 states had paid maternity leave up to six months, he urged Governor Abba Yusuf and other stakeholders to support the initiative, maintaining that UNICEF would continue to partner the state in key sectors to improve nutrition and health outcomes especially among women and children.

The youth groups who gathered at strategic locations in the state metropolis carried various campaign messages on placards, aimed at sensitising mothers and the public on the importance of supporting exclusive breastfeeding.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday, one of the youths, Malik Abdullahi, said feeding a child with breast milk for the first six months had been proven to prevent deadly childhood diseases among other health challenges.