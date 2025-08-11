Nigeria: Gov Yahaya Mourns Dr Joda of Federal Teaching Hospital

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed sorrow over the demise of Dr Nazir Ibrahim Joda, a consultant anaesthetist and head of the Department of Anaesthesia at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe.

Dr Joda passed away yesterday evening in Gombe after a brief illness.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the late medical expert as a rising star in the medical field, known for his humility, diligence and commitment to saving lives.

"Dr Nazir Joda was a humble and hardworking professional who dedicated his life to the service of others through medicine. His death is a huge loss not only to his family and colleagues but also to the entire health sector in Gombe and beyond," the governor said.

The governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the management and staff of the Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe and the entire medical community in the state.