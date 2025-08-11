Nigeria: Group Launches Sustainher Project, Empowers 1,500 Schoolgirls in Kwara

The Ilorin Global Shapers Community yesterday in Ilorin launched the SustainHER Network.

The curator of Ilorin Global Shapers Community, Mr Luqman Mustapha, said the 'Safe Space for HER' project was focused on educating girls on sexual and reproductive health and rights, menstrual hygiene, female health education, importance of education and development of skills.

"The Safe Space for HER Project empowered 1,500 girls in 15 schools in nine local government areas of the state, through workshops on safe period, female health education, sexual education, distribution of sanitary materials.

"150 ambassadors were selected across the schools, 15 teachers for each school, sanitary pad banks were established to ensure girls and the younger generation benefit from the availability of sanitary materials in the schools", he said.

The state commissioner for education, Dr Lawal Olorungbebe, who was represented by the director of Educational Resource Centre, Mr Taye Odedeji, said the project was beyond sanitary pad and statistics.

Olorungbebe recognised the impact of Ilorin Global Shapers for advocating hygiene, reduced absenteeism, and creating interests for learning in schools.

"This project is in line with the effort of the government and the Sustainable Development Goals 3 and 4 which is good health and wellbeing and quality education.

"It is the specific story and need of 1500 girls whose life will not remain the same. As a partner, we need collaborative effort to help more girls",he said.

Mrs Dorcas Adeyemi who represented the UNESCO Desk Office, applauded the impact of the initiative in Kwara State.

Adeyemi recommended the introduction of the project to other hubs in Nigeria, in order to mitigate the global issue of period poverty beyond Kwara, but across the country.