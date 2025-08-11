Nigeria: Army Pledges Support for Families, Peace Initiatives

Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede says the Nigerian Army will continue to support initiatives that empower military families and promote peace and development across the country.

Oluyede stated this yesterday in Abuja at the graduation of the Second Batch of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and the First Batch of Fashion Design and Tailoring trainees.

The trainees are beneficiaries of the Nigerian Army Officers' Wives Association (NAOWA) Youth Empowerment Project trained at the NAOWA Institute of Management and Technology (NIMTA).

He was represented by the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs NA, Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibuisi.

The COAS said the programme aligned with national priorities on youth development by equipping young people, especially in barracks communities, with market-ready skills, renewed confidence, and a sense of purpose.

Oluyede commended the NAOWA president, Mrs Mernan Oluyede, for sustaining and expanding the initiative, describing it as a bold and forward-thinking programme.

He also congratulated the graduates for their discipline and dedication, urging them to use their skills not only for personal advancement but also to inspire and uplift others.

"The NAOWA Youth Empowerment Project gives our youths the tools to become self-reliant, productive citizens, and positive contributors to society. You are proof that with vision and opportunity, greatness can rise from humble beginnings.

"The Nigerian Army will continue to support strategic partnerships that empower the next generation, not only with weapons, but with knowledge, creativity, and the tools of lasting progress," he said.

In her remarks, Mrs Oghogho Musa, president, Defence and Police Officers' Wives Association (DEPOWA), emphasised the need to sustain initiatives that equip women and youths in military families with skills to thrive in Nigeria's fast-evolving economy.

Musa, represented by the deputy president, Mrs Olubuloka Olatunde, said the graduates had shown commitment and resilience in completing the intensive training programme.

According to her, ICT skills will position beneficiaries as players in Nigeria's growing tech sector, while fashion design offers opportunities in the country's expanding creative economy.

"NAOWA's commitment to empowering women and youth through skills development is commendable. The initiative bridges critical digital and creative gaps in our economy and opens doors for economic independence," she added.

She commended the trainers and project leaders for nurturing the graduates into skilled professionals and urged the beneficiaries to keep learning, remain innovative, and uphold integrity in their pursuits.

Musa urged them to use their new skills to inspire others and contribute to community development, adding that the empowerment programme was part of a broader effort to promote self-reliance, resilience, and social stability in military communities.

A total of 167 trainees completed the training comprising 134 in six-week ICT programme, while 32 completed the 12-week Fashion Design and Tailoring course at the NAOWA training institute. (NAN)