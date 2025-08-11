Ghana: LGBTQ+ Ghanaians Found Freedom Online - Now They Might Lose It

What's the context? Ghana could make it illegal to create LGBTQ+ content or offer help to gay and trans people online.

Anti-gay bill criminalises LGBTQ+ posts

Content creators and activists fear prosecution

Social media platforms could also be held liable

BERLIN - Life changed for Giselle when she started posting videos to TikTok a year ago. In a few months, the 21-year-old Ghanaian built a following of more than 375,000 with a mix of lip-syncs, vlogs, dances and brand collaborations.

"There's nothing more meaningful than doing what you love, but then also using it as a source of income for yourself," Giselle told Context.

There's just one problem: posting videos as an openly trans woman could soon land her in jail in Ghana.

Ghana's controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill, which would toughen colonial-era laws criminalising same-sex relations, was resubmitted to parliament by a group of lawmakers in February.

The country's Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has said he is determined to see the bill passed into law this year.

Originally passed in February of last year, the bill was not signed into law by then-president Nana Akufo-Addo.

His successor John Dramani Mahama opposes same-sex marriage but has not committed to signing the bill, an act that could jeopardise billions of dollars from international creditors.

Along with targeting same-sex intimacy, the bill would make it a crime to identify as LGBTQ+, to undergo sex-reassignment surgery, fund or sponsor LGBTQ+ rights organisations and promote the rights of sexual and gender minorities.

For out LGBTQ+ content creators like Giselle, simply being themselves online could reap penalties of at least five years in prison for spreading LGBTQ+ "propaganda".

"Why put someone in the cage for who they are?" she said in a phone interview from Accra.

A 2024 survey by Afrobarometer research group found that more than 80% of people in Ghana did not want homosexual neighbours.

And it is just this sort of pervasive animosity that has prompted many LGBTQ+ Ghanaians to go online in search of a different community, support and inclusive services.

"A lot of people are visible and vocal online - they just don't show their faces," said Berinyuy Hans Burinyuy, communications director at LGBT+ Rights Ghana. "They fear being outed to their families, being chased down and beaten up."

Online haven

But the internet is a different story, a place where public figures, at least a handful, openly advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

One of them is Angel Maxine, a trans performer whose song "Wo Fie" - with Wanlov the Kubolor and Sister Deborah, two outspoken supporters of LGBTQ+ rights in Ghana - is widely shared every Pride month on platforms from TikTok to YouTube.

Declaring "your plumber could be LGBTQ, your doctor could be LGBTQ, your teacher could be LGBTQ," the lyrics aim to counter a chorus of voices castigating LGBTQ+ people as "un-African".

"People really saw me living, thriving and speaking, and that gives people hope," said Maxine, who fled Ghana to escape bullying and harassment and won asylum in Germany last year.

"I've had parents who thought their child had a problem or a mental health disorder reach out to me, thanking me for helping them see we are born this way and that there's nothing wrong."

Visibility is not the only thing that's at stake.

In a country where LGBTQ+ people struggle to access healthcare, education or housing due to widespread stigma and discrimination, LGBTQ+ organisations often use social media to connect users with service providers they can trust.

"People who need HIV-related care reach out to us on Instagram or Facebook and we follow up with them to direct them to facilities that can help," said Ebenezer Peegah, director of the LGBTQ+ charity Rightify Ghana.

As well as offering leads to HIV medication or tests, online help may also mean counselling for abuse victims or posts that debunk anti-LGBTQ+ misinformation.

The non-profit LGBT+ Rights Ghana has set up WhatsApp groups around key topics - some with hundreds of members, others just dozens - to share practical information and pass on links to professionals who can help.

"If the bill passes, helping them would be a criminal act," Peegah said. "We share affirming messages to support people, and this helps them deal with societal pressure."

"Fight against the scrouge"

Ghana's Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations - which has jurisdiction over online communications - did not reply to several requests for comment.

The ministry is led by Samuel George, lead proponent of the bill, who has said the law "will fight against the scourge and perversion that homosexuality has brought into the country."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Along with criminalising those who post, the bill would also hold the owners of those platforms criminally liable, raising the question of what tech companies would do if authorities prosecute creators or activists.

Instagram and Facebook's owner Meta, YouTube's owner Google and TikTok did not reply to requests for comment.

"The government, through a regulatory body, could require a social media company to remove this content or to provide them with information about the user to help them in a criminal investigation," said Jaimee Kokonya, Africa campaigner at the digital rights non-profit Access Now.

Kokonya pointed to a rash of laws restricting gay rights, from Russia to Uganda, and cautioned against seeing Ghana's bill as a colonial throwback unique to the West African nation.

"It's important to understand this in the context of the general backsliding of rights globally," Kokonya said.

Despite the risks, Giselle said she has no plans to stop posting videos about her life as a trans woman.

"I'm not changing who I am or what I stand for," she said.

"The only thing that might change ... is the country."

(Reporting by Enrique Anarte; Editing by Lyndsay Griffiths)