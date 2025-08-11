Liberia: Pres. Boakai Dedicates Renovated Military Barracks in Nimba County

Sanniquellie — President Joseph Boakai has marked a significant milestone in Liberia's journey toward a stronger, more secure and dignified future by dedicating the newly renovated Camp Grant Barracks in Nimba County.

The event underscores his administration's steadfast commitment to the men and women who bear the sacred responsibility of defending the nation.

During his visit to both Camp Grant Barracks in Sanniquellie, Nimba County and Camp Jones Military Barracks in Kakata, Margibi County, President Boakai praised the Liberian military for its diligence and dedication in bringing these vital infrastructure projects to completion.

He emphasized that these military installations symbolize more than just physical structures.

He said they represent national presence, community progress and the government's unwavering support for the operational readiness and welfare of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL).

"For too long, our brave soldiers, who stand guard to protect our hard-won peace and territorial integrity, have had to endure congested and inadequate facilities," President Boakai observed.

"Such conditions were untenable. Today, we decisively address this challenge. These modernized barracks will significantly decongest our existing military facilities, offering our soldiers living and working conditions that reflect the dignity of their service and the respect that this nation and this government hold for them," the Commander-In-Chief of the AFL stated.

President Boakai lamented that the lack of proper facilities had long been a barrier to the professional development of Liberian soldiers.

The improvements, made possible through deliberate allocation of government resources, send a clear message: the soldiers' sacrifices are honored, and their environment, housing, sanitation, functional workspaces are not luxuries but essential necessities for a professional and effective military force.

"These renovated barracks are a testament to what focused government action and effective partnerships can achieve," he said. "They demonstrate our resolve to modernize our national defense infrastructure, brick by brick, barrack by barrack. It underscores our dedication to building an Armed Forces of Liberia that is capable, disciplined, well supported, and respected."

The President described both Camp Jones and Camp Grant Barracks as revitalized hubs of military professionalism, centers of training excellence, and pillars of stability in their respective counties. Their presence, he said, strengthens the bond between the military and civilians a bond essential to maintaining collective security and fostering prosperity throughout Liberia.

In closing, President Boakai urged the soldiers to take pride in their renewed facilities, maintain them conscientiously and uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity within the barracks. "Let these spaces foster unity, enhance your training, and strengthen your resolve to defend the Liberian people and uphold our democratic values. The dedication of these barracks signifies more than infrastructure it is emblematic of Liberia's path to peace, professional military readiness, and national unity, laying the groundwork for a more secure and prosperous future.

At a vibrant and colorful ceremony, the Minister of National Defense Brigadier General Geraldine J. George delivered an inspiring address, reaffirming her administration's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation and protecting the rights and well-being of its citizens. In her heartfelt speech, Brig. Gen. George vowed to dedicate her best efforts to elevate the prestige and honor of the national defense forces, emphasizing the crucial role they play in maintaining peace and security across the country.

With a commanding presence, she expressed deep gratitude to the government for its continuous and steadfast support toward the military's initiatives. She highlighted several ongoing projects, including extensive renovations of various military barracks, which are expected to significantly improve living conditions for service members. These upgrades, she stated, are critical steps in addressing the long-standing challenges and requests that the military has faced over time, including outdated infrastructure and insufficient resources.

Brig. Gen. George further underscored the importance of a well-equipped and motivated defense force in responding to emerging threats and natural disasters, reinforcing the military's role not just as protectors of sovereignty, but also as pillars of community resilience. Her pledge resonated strongly with the assembled troops and officials, who applauded her vision for a modernized, efficient, and proud defense establishment.

She expressed that the presence of the AFL in the county provides comfort and reassurance to the people, signaling that the strength and protection of the Liberian state are present with them. Given that Nimba County borders two neighboring countries Guinea and Côte d'Ivoire, the barracks serve as a critical frontline security post and deepen the national government's presence in rural areas

The ceremony was marked by a vibrant display of national colors, military honors, and a sense of renewed purpose among those in attendance. As Brig. Gen. George concluded her speech, she called on all citizens to stand united in support of the country's defense efforts, reminding everyone that national security is a shared responsibility that requires dedication from all sectors of society.

For her part, Nimba County Superintendent Kou Meapeah Gono addressed a gathering to emphasize the strategic and symbolic importance of the newly modernized military barracks in Nimba County.

Superintendent Gono highlighted that the refurbishment of the barracks is part of a broader mission to restore dignity to previously abandoned public infrastructure across Nimba since the previous year. This ongoing transformation, evident also in towns such as Sanniquellie, demonstrates that local government can deliver substantial development when empowered. She extended heartfelt gratitude to the leadership of the Armed Forces of Liberia for adding not only a secure base but also a magnificent symbol of service and discipline that enhances the growing beauty of Nimba County.

While celebrating this milestone, Superintendent Gono also acknowledged challenges, particularly regarding land-related issues surrounding the barracks. Although some illegal occupants have peacefully vacated the premises, others, specifically a school occupying part of the land, remain. She called on Nimbaians to appreciate the benefits of having the national army stationed in their county, especially considering the protection and order it brings to a region bordering two countries.

Furthermore, Superintendent Gono expressed her thanks to President Joseph Boakai for his leadership and commitment to bringing national development directly to the people of Nimba. President Boakai has demonstrated his dedication to improving the welfare of the Armed Forces of Liberia through the renovation of key military barracks, including this one in Sanniquellie, Nimba County. His administration's efforts aim to address longstanding challenges such as inadequate housing and overcrowding for military personnel, which supports national security and development goals.

This renovated barracks, being dedicated, will form a vital part of the broader regional security framework. It strengthens Liberia's national defense in a county that is both the largest in area and the second most populous in the country.

The modernization initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to revitalize infrastructure and public services across Nimba, reflecting a commitment to stability, security, and growth in this key border region.

Meanwhile, the renewed military barracks in Nimba symbolize more than just improved defense facilities; they embody national unity, governmental presence, and progress in a county critical to Liberia's territorial integrity and development.

Superintendent Gono's remarks, observers say, underscore the importance of this project within the larger context of peacebuilding, development, and security enhancement under President Boakai's administration.