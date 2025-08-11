Liberia: MPC's Simeon Freeman Questions Yellow Machines Purchase Amid Economic Turmoil

Monrovia — Amid Liberia's worsening economic crisis, the political leader of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), Simeon Freeman, is calling on the Boakai administration to reconsider its decision to purchase 285 yellow machines, citing serious concerns about maintenance capacity and the government's economic priorities.

Freeman, speaking recently on OK FM's Conversation program, described the procurement as poorly timed and potentially wasteful, pointing to what he termed the administration's lack of manpower and infrastructure to effectively operate and maintain the heavy-duty equipment.

"The government's current policies are not only failing to alleviate the economic distress but are compounding the struggles of everyday Liberians," Freeman said.

The MPC political leader criticized what he views as misplaced priorities at a time when inflation is on the rise, the cost of living is spiraling, and ordinary citizens are grappling with increasing hardship.

He raised alarm over what he described as "crippling tax policies" and called on President Joseph N. Boakai's government to immediately review its approach to revenue generation. According to Freeman, high taxes on essential goods and services are stifling economic growth and choking small businesses.

"Liberians are being squeezed at both ends--facing rising prices and shrinking income," he noted. "High taxes are worsening poverty, and if nothing is done urgently, this could lead to protests." Freeman also accused the government of financial mismanagement, especially in its dealings with commercial banks.

He said the administration's poor handling of public finances is creating barriers for Liberian-owned businesses seeking access to capital.

The MPC leader argued that without a clear strategy to stabilize the economy, reduce taxes, and promote private sector growth, Liberia risks slipping further into economic unrest.

"The yellow machines are not the problem. The real issue is whether we have the capacity to manage them and whether this is where we should be spending money right now," Freeman added.

As prices of food, medicine, and transportation continue to rise, Freeman's comments appear to reflect the growing frustration among citizens who say the government has done little to ease their burden.