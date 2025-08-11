Liberia: Seku I. Sheriff School Cleared in Graduation Fee Controversy After Student Leader Admits to Document Tampering

11 August 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Willie N. Tokpah

Monrovia — The administration of Seku I. Sheriff (SIS) Elementary, Junior and Senior High School has been cleared of recent allegations that it was charging graduation fees far exceeding the amount set by the Ministry of Education, following a public apology and admission of wrongdoing by a 12th-grade student.

Weeks ago, a viral Facebook post by student leader Lassana Yamah alleged that the Islamic institution was demanding $155 from graduating students, $55 more than the $100 cap reportedly set by the Ministry of Education.

The post, which included what appeared to be an official graduation requirements document, sparked public outcry and criticism directed at SIS.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Yamah has formally apologised to the school's administration, revealing that the document he published had been altered.

According to his statement, the graduation requirements were handed to him by his cousin, a 12th-grade student at SIS, with the understanding that he would pass them on to their uncle.

But after reviewing the document, Yamah said he was alarmed by the increased fee and took to Facebook to voice his concerns, only to later discover that his cousin had tampered with the figures.

"I do apologize to the Administration of SIS for my attack," Yamah said.

"Having realised that my cousin was the one who edited the graduation requirements and increased the amount, I must say this is sad."

SIS has long been regarded as one of Liberia's most respected Islamic institutions, known for its academic excellence and discipline.

The initial allegation had cast a temporary shadow on the school's reputation, prompting internal inquiries and strong public debate on transparency in school financial practices.

With the matter now clarified, observers have called on students, parents, and the general public to exercise caution before sharing unverified information, especially in matters that tarnish reputations or incite unwarranted backlash.

SIS officials have not commented on whether disciplinary actions will be taken against the student involved.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has not made a public statement on the matter.

The episode serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible student leadership and the potential consequences of misinformation in the digital age.

