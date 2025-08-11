Liberia: Saah Joseph's Late Conversion - Truth, Strategy, or Political Reinvention?

editorial

Senator Saah Joseph's explosive accusations against former President George Weah and the once-powerful Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) are echoing throughout Liberia's already divided political scene. Allegations of bribery, state looting, assassination plots, and political treachery create headlines. However, they also raise a crucial question: Why now?

For more than a decade, Joseph thrived under the CDC banner. First as a lawmaker in the House of Representatives and later as a senator, he was not merely a passenger in the Weah era; he was a ranking insider, chairing the Senate Executive Committee and wielding influence at the heart of governance. If the CDC-led government "destroyed Liberia" and solicited millions in bribes from investors as Joseph now alleges, the rot was not hidden. It was, in his telling, conducted in plain political daylight.

That is precisely why his timing invites skepticism. Corruption in Liberia is no revelation, nor is the CDC's post-election implosion. The coalition's collapse after the 2023 defeat, eviction from its headquarters, and defections of senior figures like Joseph, Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah, are well-documented. The question is not whether Joseph's accusations are plausible -- sadly, they are all too believable -- but whether they are an act of public service or a calculated repositioning ahead of the 2029 elections.

Joseph's narrative complicates matters. He rejects claims from former Representative Acarous Gray that he pocketed US$1 million in kickbacks from Bulgarian investors, insisting his wealth predates politics. Yet, critics recall a humbler pre-CDC profile and view his business and property acquisitions as a product of the very political system he now condemns. Cllr. Varney Taylor's observation that Joseph's truth-telling is "belated" and "self-serving" resonates with many Liberians who have grown weary of leaders finding their moral compass only after falling out with their political patrons.

The more incendiary claims that CDC insiders plotted to kill him, burned his home, and targeted Mulbah Morlu for assassination are as grave as they are difficult to verify independently. If true, they speak to a disturbing normalization of political violence in Liberia. If false or exaggerated, they reflect a dangerous willingness to weaponize allegations for political gain. Either way, they merit more than talk-show theatrics; they demand sworn testimony, impartial investigation, and, if warranted, prosecution.

The CDC's downward spiral is its cautionary tale. Built on a fragile marriage of political convenience between Weah's Congress for Democratic Change, Jewel Howard-Taylor's NPP, and Alex Tyler's LPDP, the coalition was more an electoral vehicle than an ideological alliance. Without a binding vision beyond winning elections, it has withered under the weight of personality politics, selective loyalty, and internal mistrust.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Now Joseph seeks to fill the vacuum with his People's Action Party (PAP), pledging to "move people out of poverty" and build "a brighter future for Mama Liberia." Lofty words, but Liberians have heard them before, often from leaders who later enriched themselves while the nation languished.

The tragedy here is not just the fall of the CDC, but the cyclical nature of Liberia's political theater. Weah's critics today were his enablers yesterday, Joseph's accusations, even if true, do not absolve his years of complicity. Real accountability requires more than breaking silence when it is politically convenient; it demands speaking truth to power while one still benefits from it.

Liberia deserves a new political culture where leaders are judged by the courage of their convictions, not the convenience of their timing. Senator Joseph may yet prove his sincerity, but that will require more than press appearances and party launches. It will require transparency about his record, concrete anti-corruption commitments, and a willingness to subject himself, not just his former allies, to the same scrutiny he now demands.

Until then, the burden is on him to show that this is not just another act in Liberia's long-running play of political reinvention.

The Liberian Investigator

In Pursuit of Truth and Integrity