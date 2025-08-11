Liberia: House Committee Issues 20-Day Ultimatum to Hummingbird Resources to Pay $3.485m or Face Severe Punishment

Monrovia — The House of Representatives, through its Joint Committee on Concession Review and Investment, has issued a decisive 20-working-day ultimatum to Hummingbird Resources (Liberia) Inc. and its parent company, PasofinoGold Limited, demanding the immediate settlement of more than US$3.4 million in unpaid financial obligations to the Government of Liberia.

The decision, reached Friday and communicated directly by the Joint Committee during a public hearing at the Capitol, was formally delivered to the company's Head of Finance and Administration Claus Massaquoi.

The Committee's directive comes after weeks of investigative public hearings and a thorough review of testimonies, financial records, and verified disclosures from the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP).

According to the findings, Hummingbird Resources has failed over several years to fulfill key financial obligations under its Mineral Development Agreement (MDA), including unpaid taxes, levies, and contributions to County Social Development Funds. These accumulated liabilities, as calculated by the LRA, amount to approximately three million four hundred eighty-five thousand United States Dollars (US$3.485 million).

During an earlier hearing held on Monday this week, Brett Richards, the Director of Hummingbird Resources, admitted that the company owes the Government of Liberia but claimed the amount was US$2.4 million, not the US$3.485 million cited by the LRA. However, the Joint Committee rejected this claim.

Chairman of the Committee, Representative Foday E. Fahnbulleh, firmly stated that the amount presented by the Liberia Revenue Authority stands and must be paid in full within 20 working days, starting Monday next week.

"You are instructed to pay the 3.4 million stated by the LRA into the government account and obtain a flag receipt," said Fahnbulleh. "If you have any concerns, please pay the money and discuss it with the LRA. You have 25 years conversion, and if your claim is true, it will go against future revenue you are to receive."

Supporting the committee's resolution was Representative Dorwohn Twain Gleekia of Nimba County District #6, who reinforced the legislative directive.

"You are instructed by this House to pay that amount and obtain receipt," Rep. Gleekia stressed. "Any other inquiry must be handled by you and the LRA. But that figure stands."

The Joint Committee considers the company's prolonged non-compliance as a gross breach of trust and a direct violation of its contractual obligations. It also views the delay as a serious act of bad faith that undermines Liberia's investment climate and deprives affected communities and the national treasury of vital resources.

"In view of the continued failure to meet these financial commitments, we are left with no option but to issue this final ultimatum," the Committee stated.

"Failure to comply within the 20 working days will lead to our formal recommendation for the termination of Hummingbird Resources' Mineral Development Agreement and the company's removal from further operations in Liberia," Hon Fahnbulleh told reporters Friday.

The House of Representatives also reaffirmed its commitment to upholding transparency, enforcing legal compliance, and protecting Liberia's interests in all concession agreements. The Legislature also emphasized that while Liberia remains open to investment, it expects concessionaires to operate with integrity and full respect for the country's laws and communities.

Hummingbird Resources, through its Dugbe Gold Project in southeastern Liberia, has discovered millions of ounces of gold across Sinoe, River Gee, and Maryland counties, yet has failed to meet critical financial obligations under its Mineral Development Agreement.

Despite holding a 25-year concession and converting its controlling interest to Pasofino Gold, the company has not paid more than US$2 million in required community development funding and continues to default on levies owed to the Liberia Revenue Authority.

These breaches persist even after years of exploration activity and confirmed resource findings, raising concerns about the company's commitment to its contractual and social responsibilities.