Monrovia — After nearly 15 years of international exclusion, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) has officially lifted its suspension of the Liberia Tennis Federation (LTF), restoring the country's full rights and privileges as a recognized member of the global tennis body.

In a formal communication addressed to LTF President Paul Jamal King, the ITF confirmed that its Board of Directors reached the decision in accordance with Article 4 of the ITF Constitution. The reinstatement takes immediate effect, marking a significant turning point for the sport in Liberia.

"It is with pleasure we welcome you back to active membership of the ITF," the letter stated.

The ITF also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting tennis development in Liberia under its global growth framework, ITF2024+, which places infrastructure, youth development, and accessibility at the core of its mission.

"Tennis development is at the core of our strategy, ITF2024+. I encourage you and your team to engage with ITF Development Officer Amie Ben Makhlouf to discuss how the ITF's development strategy can support your efforts to grow the sport in Liberia," the communication added.

The ITF further encouraged LTF leadership to reach out with any questions regarding their membership and to explore available support through meetings with Executive Directors and other departments.

A Joyous Moment for Liberian Tennis

The lifting of the suspension has sparked widespread celebration across Liberia. Tennis enthusiasts, former players, and youth advocates took to social media to express their joy, calling the announcement a "stepping stone" for reviving and advancing tennis in the country.

The 15-year ban had a crippling impact on the sport's development in Liberia. It restricted participation in international competitions, blocked access to key development programs, and severely limited exposure for both players and coaches. Many young talents were left without pathways to grow or compete at a higher level.

Progress Under Paul Jamal King's Leadership

Since assuming the presidency of the Liberia Tennis Federation, Paul Jamal King has led a focused effort to rebuild the sport's structure from the ground up. His administration's emphasis on transparency, capacity-building, and grassroots development is widely seen as instrumental in the ITF's decision to reinstate Liberia.

Under Paul Jamal King's leadership, the Liberia Tennis Federation has made significant strides, including renovating its headquarters, appointing qualified officials in key technical and administrative roles, recruiting experienced head coaches and a technical director, and organizing national training workshops and development programs to strengthen the sport's foundation.

Looking Ahead: A New Era Begins

With its international status restored, the Liberia Tennis Federation is set to re-engage with global tennis activities, including participation in ITF-sanctioned tournaments, youth programs, and capacity-building initiatives.

The timing could not be more significant. Liberia has been officially invited to participate in the Africa Junior Championship, scheduled for late August in Lomé, Togo. The tournament is tailored for players aged 12 and under and marks Liberia's first international youth appearance in several years.

Currently, training exercises are underway at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex, where young athletes are being assessed for national team selection. The final delegation will include selected players, coaches, and technical staff.

For many, this opportunity represents a fresh start for Liberian tennis, with the potential to not only restore the nation's presence on the international stage but to also build a new generation of players with access to global platforms.