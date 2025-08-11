Monrovia — In one of the most remarkable stories in recent Montserrado County district league of Liberian football, District 9 has been crowned 2025 Montserrado County District League champions, defeating defending champions District 7 in a commanding 3-0 win in the grand finale.

But their triumph didn't come easy.

District 9's journey to the title began with a dramatic escape from the group stage, only qualifying on the last day with a sensational 7-2 victory over District 16. They advanced with just three points, edging through on goal difference and from that moment on, they became unstoppable.

"That 7-2 result, something changed," a Yaya Bility official told FrontPage Africa. "The belief, the chemistry, the fire it all came alive. And we never let go."

Big-Game Players Step Up

Two names stood out during District 9's incredible run: Abdulai Yaya Bility and Clement Zubah. The pair were instrumental in leading the team both on and off the pitch.

Zubah, who sealed the final with the third and final goal, was one of the most consistent performers throughout the tournament. His composure, work rate, and leadership upfront helped District 9's to the title and he won the league top score award.

Abdulai Yaya Bility, meanwhile, delivered some of the tournament's most crucial goals including a goal against District 16 and proved to be a vocal leader throughout the campaign. His influence in the dressing room and on the field was irreplaceable.

Final: Statement Win Over the Champions

Against District 7, District 9 wasted no time asserting themselves. Two early goals shocked the defending champions and set the tone for the match. After halftime, Zubah capped off the night with a clinical header to make it 3-0, ending the contest and crowning a new champion.

"We came here with a mission, and now we've made history," Bility old FrontPage Africa. "District 7 is a great team, but today we showed Liberia what District 9 football is all about."

A New Era for District 9

District 9's journey from the brink of elimination to lifting the trophy has electrified local football fans and positioned the team as a force in county sports.

The Montserrado County District League, known for producing raw talent and fierce rivalries, now has a new champion and a new story of resilience and belief to tell.

As the celebrations continue, there's little doubt: District 9 didn't just win a trophy they won the respect of a nation.