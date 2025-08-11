Liberia/Algeria: Fassell CEO Kuoh Fires Warning At Algerian Giants Ahead of CAF Champions League Preliminary Round

Monrovia — Liberia's champions, FC Fassell, have been drawn against Algeria's league champions, MC Alger, in the preliminary round of the 2025-26 CAF Champions League following the draw held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Saturday August 9.

Both clubs enter the continental competition as reigning champions in their respective countries. Fassell, nicknamed the "Soccer Missionaries," won the Liberian first division League earlier this year. Meanwhile, MC Alger secured their ninth Algerian Ligue 1 title their second consecutive championship after a dominant domestic season.

The first leg of the tie is scheduled for September 21 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, Liberia, with the return leg set for September 26 at the Stade Ali-Ammar in Algiers, Algeria.

Speaking on the Freedom FM sports program, Fassell CEO Cassell A. Kuoh confidently warned their North African opponents that Fassell is a serious contender.

"We are champions, and they are champions, so they are not coming to meet a small team in Monrovia," Kuoh said.

He stressed that Fassell will not repeat the mistake made by fellow Liberian side Watanga FC, who played both preliminary legs away in Algeria last season, forfeiting their home advantage.

"We are a big club and fully equipped to host them here before going to Algeria," Kuoh said. "This match is about more than football. It's about showing that Liberia can stand tall in African football again. That's what we're fighting for."

To ensure a packed stadium and an electrifying atmosphere, Kuoh has appointed Baba 2Switt, CEO of Money Empire, as Head of Mobilization. Baba 2Switt is known for drawing large crowds, having recently organized a concert during Liberia's 178th Independence Day celebrations that filled the 22,000-seat SKD stadium.

"We want that same energy in September," Kuoh said. "Liberians deserve to see their champions play at home."

In other CAF competition news, Liberia's Orange Cup winners, Backman Warriors, will face Cotton Sport of Benin in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup. The winner of that tie will advance to face either San Pedro of Côte d'Ivoire or Aigle Royal of Cameroon in the next stage.