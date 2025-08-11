Africa: 'Take Urgent Steps to Address Africa's Digital Divide' - Speaker of Parliament Urges African Parliaments

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has urged African parliaments to take urgent steps to address the digital divide between countries and regions, citing the technological gap between the parliaments of Rwanda and Ghana as an example.

He indicated that the uneven access to modern technology and digital tools across the continent was affecting the efficiency of parliamentary work and the ability to share information seamlessly.

He stressed that bridging the gap would not only improve parliamentary reporting but also enhance democratic governance and accountability.

Mr Bagbin further noted that innovation in parliamentary processes was no longer optional but essential in a world that is fast embracing technology.

He said closing the technological gap would require political will, resource allocation, and collaboration among African countries.

He made the call at the opening of the 11th Biennial Conference of the Commonwealth Hansard Editors Association Africa Region currently underway in Accra.

The five-day conference, slated for August 11 to 15, 2025, has brought together parliamentary Hansard editors from across the continent to share experiences, build capacity, and strengthen professional networks within the Commonwealth.

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin, commended the organisers for creating a platform that fosters cooperation among African parliaments.

He said enhancing the capacity of Hansard editors was critical to preserving the integrity of parliamentary records and ensuring public access to debates.

He urged African governments to invest more in training and technology for parliamentary staff, adding that this would help bridge the knowledge and skills gap in the production of parliamentary records.

Mr Afenyo Markin called for greater collaboration between majority and minority sides in parliament, stressing that unity in preserving accurate records of proceedings was vital for democracy and historical accountability.