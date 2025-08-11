Ghana: GNFS Prevents Fuel Tanker Disaster At Apedwa Junction

11 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in Suhum says it has averted a potential fuel tanker disaster at Apedwa Junction on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

According to the Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, the incident happened on August 7, 2025, when a Man Diesel fuel tanker with registration number GN 4883-19 overturned and started leaking petrol.

He explained that the driver had pulled over to rest in an unstable area, causing the vehicle to topple.

The PRO said a fire crew led by ASTNO Agyeman Prempeh quickly responded to a distress call.

Related Articles

They used foam concentrate and water to cool the tanker and suppress fuel vapors, which prevented a possible explosion.

He added that the team also built a temporary dam to stop the leaking fuel from entering nearby water bodies.

He noted that the swift action of the fire crew, with support from the Kyebi Police Command, ensured no lives were lost and no environmental damage occurred.

He further commended the professionalism and teamwork of all emergency responders involved.

By: Jacob Aggrey

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.