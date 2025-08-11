Ghana: Directive On National Prophecies Will Help Identify Fake and True Ones - Afriyie Ankrah

11 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations in the Office of the President, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has dismissed claims that the recent directive for prophets and other clergy to channel prophecies of national interest to his office will encourage fake prophecies.

He said, on the contrary, the measure would help manage the system by categorising fake prophecies from genuine ones and prevent fear and panic in the country.

This follows a directive issued on August 10th, 2025, to all ecumenical heads, urging church leaders to ensure that any prophecy concerning high-profile political leaders, governance, national security, or public stability was formally relayed to the Office of the Presidential Envoy for urgent review.

Mr. Afriyie Ankrah said the move was to promote responsibility, discernment, and stewardship over the nation's destiny.

He noted that while harmless prophecies could be freely shared, cautionary ones should be handled carefully to avoid unnecessary public apprehension.

He added that his office had already engaged several prophets privately to encourage cooperation and expressed confidence that genuine men and women of God would comply with the process.

