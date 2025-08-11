Senegal/Congo-Kinshasa: Senegal Aim to Outwit Congo in 'Trap' Game As Title Defence Heats Up

The champions are on alert. Senegal, holders of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN), know all too well that in tournament football, the second game can be the most dangerous.

And as they prepare to meet Congo in Group D on Tuesday at Zanzibar's Amani Stadium, coach Souleymane Diallo has called it exactly what it is -- "a trap" he's determined to escape.

It's not just about three points. It's about momentum, safeguarding their crown, and making sure their journey in Tanzania doesn't hit an unexpected roadblock.

Scouting the Red Devils

Diallo's preparation for this clash has been anything but casual.

The Senegal coach revealed that a dedicated scouting mission was dispatched to study Congo's opening game, producing a detailed report that has shaped the champions' approach.

"We sent colleagues who watched Congo's first game, and a report was sent to me, which I exploited, and we'll prepare our game approach based on that report," Diallo explained.

"It's a team that plays well as a unit, very resilient, and they play well on both flanks, utilizing a 4-2-3-1 formation with wing-backs providing width."

For Senegal, the warning is clear: Congo's wingers will stretch the play, and their quick forwards are always ready to pounce on space behind the backline.

Defending the Crown

While acknowledging Congo's qualities, Diallo made it clear the reigning champions will be judged on their own execution.

"We know the variant in Congo's game," he said.

"The most important thing is what we do in the game. A plan was put in place throughout the week. We had five days to prepare.

"Tomorrow, we would try to apply a plan against Congo, focusing on maintaining possession and creating scoring opportunities."

In other words, it's not just about neutralising the opposition; it's about dictating the terms of battle.

Koite's Quarterfinal Mission

Midfielder Serigne Koite, the man who set up Senegal's winning goal against Nigeria on matchday one, is equally determined.

"We wish to validate our qualification to quarterfinals," Koite said, pointing to a pragmatic approach built on discipline and control.

Koite's influence could be decisive again.

Against Nigeria, he pounced on a loose ball at the edge of the box, drew the goalkeeper out, and unselfishly teed up Christian Gomis for a simple tap-in in the 75th minute -- a moment that underlined Senegal's patience and precision under pressure.

Congo's Fighting Spirit

Congo will not arrive in Zanzibar to make up the numbers.

They showed resilience in their 1-1 draw with Sudan, fighting back late through Carly Ekongo's equaliser after falling behind to Musa Ali Hussein's opener.

That ability to claw back into games, combined with their physical presence and tactical structure, means Senegal will have to be sharper and faster in transition than they were against Nigeria.

First Meeting with High Stakes

Remarkably, this is the first-ever CHAN meeting between Senegal and Congo despite both sides having four appearances each in the competition.

With Nigeria and Sudan still in the group picture, the result could have significant repercussions on the race for the knockouts.

Koite, who already has CHAN silver and gold in his career collection, knows what's at stake.

He was on the pitch in Algeria when Senegal stunned the hosts to lift their first-ever CHAN title.

Now, fresh from a championship-winning season with AS Jaraaf, he hopes to pass on that winning mindset.

What to Expect

Senegal will likely look to control possession, press high in moments, and create overloads in wide areas to counter Congo's wing-back system.

Congo, for their part, may seek to sit compact, absorb pressure, and hit on the break -- a formula that unsettled Sudan in their opener.

With both teams eager to stamp authority on the group, Tuesday's clash has all the makings of a tense, tactical battle -- one where a single mistake or flash of brilliance could decide the outcome.