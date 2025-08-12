Niger Junta Dissolves Justice-Sector Unions

Pattern of Political Repression Targets Freedom of Association, Judicial Independence

The military junta in Niger announced on August 7 the dissolution of four main justice-sector unions, undermining workers' rights to freedom of association and the independence of the judiciary.

The dissolution of the justice-sector unions follows a pattern of repression by Niger's military junta. Since taking power in July 2023, the junta has cracked down on the political opposition, media, trade unions, and civil society groups, shrinking the country's civic and political space.

On August 7, Gen. Mohamed Toumba, the interior minister, signed four decrees dissolving the Autonomous Union of Magistrates (Syndicat autonome des magistrats, SANAM), the Union of Magistrates (Union des Magistrats du Niger, UNAM), the Union of Justice Agents (Syndicat national des agents de justice, SNAJ), and the Union of Executives and Technical Agents of the Ministry of Justice (Syndicat des cadres et des agents techniques du Ministère de la Justice, SYNCAT).

While the decrees did not provide any explanation for the dissolutions, on August 8, Niger's justice minister, Alio Daouda, said the unions had "deviated" from their roles and prioritized "private interests." Eliminating the justice-sector unions also raises concerns about judicial independence in the country.

In response, the umbrella union for public sector workers described the move as "a grave violation of workers' fundamental rights and freedoms," and called on the government to reverse its decision.

The military authorities have previously cracked down on unions. In April, the junta dissolved three unions representing the country's paramilitary forces, which have been participating in counterinsurgency operations alongside the army against Islamist armed groups.

Niger's military authorities also continue to arbitrarily detain former President Mohamed Bazoum and his wife in the capital, Niamey, despite a regional court decision ordering their release. They have also arbitrarily detained the prominent human rights activist and government critic Moussa Tiangari since December 2024.

In February, the junta leader, Brig. Gen. Abdourahmane Tiani, extended the junta's rule by delaying elections.

Unions have played a critical role in strengthening democracy in Niger. The Autonomous Union of Magistrates has warned successive governments over the years not to interfere in judicial matters.

The Nigerien authorities should be allowing workers to associate and organize freely in compliance with their international obligations, not shutting down key workers' organizations. They should revoke their decision to dissolve the four unions and protect freedom of association and the independence of the courts.

Ilaria Allegrozzi, Senior Sahel Researcher