Africa: Kutumela the Catalyst in Bafana Bafana's Thrilling Win Over Guinea

South Africa's Thabiso Kutumela was the heartbeat of a thrilling 2-1 win over Guinea -- a performance that not only earned him the TotalEnergies Man of the Match award but also reaffirmed his status as one of the team's driving forces in the tournament.

The Richards Bay FC midfielder delivered a masterclass in vision, movement, and precision, scoring one goal and setting up another in a game that swung from control to chaos before Bafana Bafana finally sealed the points.

A Leader in the Final Third

Known for his creativity, sharp finishing, and set-piece mastery, Kutumela was central to South Africa's attacking spark.

Time and again, he dropped deep to link play or drifted wide to stretch Guinea's defence, bringing a touch of composure in a high-stakes encounter.

Yet, when the post-match cameras and microphones found him, his focus was on the collective, not personal accolades.

"I'm happy to have won the award, but this trophy is dedicated to all my teammates, the coach, and the entire technical staff."

A Win That Changes the Mood

South Africa had drawn their previous game, a result that left the dressing room flat. But this victory, Kutumela admitted, was a morale boost.

"These points boost our morale after the draw in the previous game. It was a tough match, we scored and then dropped back to defend, which cost us a goal that allowed Guinea to equalise."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa South Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

That equaliser could have rattled the side, but Kutumela and his teammates responded with resilience, reclaiming control and finishing the job.

Eyes on the Road Ahead

With group rivals Uganda and Niger still to come, Kutumela is under no illusions about what lies ahead.

"This game is important, every game will be important, and we cannot afford to drop points until we face Uganda and Niger, our last opponents."

He also reflected on South Africa's approach, noting the adaptability required in tournament football.

"I understand that South Africa practices ball retention, but that depends on each game's situation. We need to keep believing until the end because nothing is lost. This was a morale-boosting and deserved victory considering all the work this team has done."

The Engine That Keeps Running

At 31, Kutumela is more than just a technical player -- he's a workhorse, a leader, and a calming presence in tense moments.

Against Guinea, he carried the team when it mattered most, a reminder that Bafana Bafana's ambitions are alive and well.

If this display is anything to go by, South Africa's opponents will have plenty to worry about in the matches to come.