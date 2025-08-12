Nigeria: 1.9m Nigerians Chase 30,000 Paramilitary Jobs

Fresh figures from the recent nationwide recruitment exercise into the four paramilitary agencies under the Ministry of Interior have revealed a staggering number of applications, with over 1.9 million Nigerians applying for just 30,000 job openings.

Kogi State recorded the highest number of applicants, standing well ahead of other states in the overall tally.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Kogi State emerged at the top of the applicant list with 116,188 candidates, followed closely by Kaduna with 114,551 and Benue with 110,583.

Combined, these three states account for a significant share of the total applications submitted across the country.

The data highlights a sharp contrast in application rates across states. While the North Central and North West regions saw high participation, some southern states recorded much lower figures. Lagos had 14,216 applicants, Ebonyi registered 12,038, while Bayelsa had the fewest with 11,669.

In total, the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) received 1,911,377 applications for vacancies in four key agencies -- the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Fire Service (FFS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

Authorities have assured that successful applicants will be contacted in due course. Candidates are urged to monitor their emails, SMS, and the official recruitment portal for updates on the next steps.