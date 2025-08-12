An unspecified number of Boko Haram terrorists have been killed by troops of the North East Joint Task Force 'Operation Hadin Kai' (OPHK) in a failed Improvised Explosive Device (IED) ambush along the Maiduguri-Kareto-Damasak federal highway in Borno state.

Sources said the incident took place on Monday, but poor telecommunications networks delayed access to information.

This is coming at a time when the Emir of Gwoza, HRH Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta, has insisted that it was Kirawa in Borno State that was attacked by terrorists last Saturday.

Recall that reports had filtered within the week that troops of the North East Joint Task Force 'Operation Hadin Kai' (OPHK) in Kirawa were among the victims of the incident; it was actually learnt that the troops are Cameroonian soldiers, including the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), and not Nigerian troops as insinuated.

According to a reliable security source who is not authorised to talk to the press, "In what could be described as a deadly attempted ambush, scores of Boko Haram terrorists have met their Waterloo in Kareto, following a failed Improvised Explosive Device (IED) ambush on Operation HADIN KAI troops of 145 Battalion Damasak from Sector 3."

"In the failed ambush, the terrorists detonated the IED and followed through with direct fire on troops, who immediately carried out anti-ambush drills and outflanked the terrorists, leading to the neutralisation of scores of the insurgents instantly.

"Troops, after exploiting the ambush site, recovered one PKT automatic anti-aircraft machine gun, one AK-47 rifle, four AK-47 rifle magazines, a large quantity of 7.62 ammunition and two x 36 hand grenades.

"Other items recovered include a Motorola battery, a power bank, a hand air motorcycle pump, a rifle butt, one motorcycle, 12 blankets and a bunch of wires, amongst other sundry items.

"In another separate offensive operation by troops of 233 Battalion and CJTF of Sector 2, contact was made at Sassawa village in Yobe State with the terrorists, and after a gunfight, two of the terrorists were also neutralised, and one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47magazine and 23 rounds of 7.62 mm rounds were recovered.

"The resilient and highly motivated troops of Operation HADIN KAI have continued to maintain their aggressive posture and sustained offensives in order to deny the terrorists freedom of action and achieve the overall mandate of Operation HADIN KAI."

Meanwhile, the Emir of Gwoza, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta, on Tuesday morning insisted that it was Kirawa in Borno State that was attacked by terrorists last Saturday.

The traditional ruler also said he has evidence of houses and property that were destroyed in Kirawa, which compelled many of his subjects to flee into Kerawa in the Republic of Cameroon.

Our correspondent learnt that both Kirawa in Borno and Kerawa of Cameroon share a common border with just a river that divides them.

However, the Theatre Commander, OPHK, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, has said, "None of his troops have been attacked in Kirawa as earlier reported, noting that it was Cameroonian troops that were attacked."

"The attack that took place in Kirawa is not fake but real. I have been keeping in touch with my people, who are mostly victims.

"Houses were burnt down, including that of a respected traditional ruler in Kirawa. Also, one unidentified dead body was recovered inside Kirawa after the incident last Saturday.

"More so, operational vehicles belonging to troops were destroyed." The Emir said.

He, however, said he cannot ascertain whether the troops involved are Nigerians, Cameroonians or MNJTF.