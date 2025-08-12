Liberia: Ecobank Robbery Suspect Charged With Armed Robbery, Attempted Murder Appears in Court

Monrovia — A 44-year-old man accused of attempting to rob Ecobank Liberia's 11th Street branch made his first appearance at the Monrovia City Court on Monday, August 11, 2025.

During the proceedings, Magistrate Ben Barco ordered defendant Fobay Emery Johnson remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison. Johnson faces charges of armed robbery and criminal attempt to commit murder -- violations of Chapters 10 and 15, Subchapter C, Sections 15.32 and 10.1 of Liberia's revised Penal Code. Both offenses are non-bailable under Liberian law.

According to the police charge sheet, the incident occurred on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at about 9:45 a.m., when victim Angeline L. Sillah, an accountant at Ecobank Liberia Limited, was in her private banking office. Johnson allegedly entered the room wearing a nose mask and a black "Marvin Gaye" hat, brandished a single-barrel shotgun, and demanded money.

The report states that Johnson attempted to tape Sillah's mouth and restrain her. She resisted, pressed the alarm button, and was quickly rescued by colleagues, who helped apprehend the suspect and turn him over to police.

Investigators say CCTV footage from the branch confirms Johnson's entry into the private banking room, where he allegedly closed the door and pointed the firearm at Sillah.

During questioning, Johnson reportedly admitted purchasing the shotgun and three rounds of ammunition for US$60 in June 2025 while in Ganta, Nimba County, claiming it was for "personal protection."

The case has now been forwarded for further legal proceedings as Johnson remains in pre-trial detention.