Liberia's True Whig Party Mourns Passing of Minister Sylvester Grigsby, Salutes Decades of Public Service

Monrovia — The Grand Old True Whig Party (TWP) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Sylvester M. Grigsby, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, describing him as a pillar of integrity and service whose passing leaves a significant void in Liberia's governance and national life.

Minister Grigsby, 74, passed away over the weekend in the United States. The TWP extended condolences to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., the Government and people of Liberia, and the bereaved Grigsby family.

In a statement signed by its Standard Bearer, Eric Olson, the party hailed Grigsby as "a man of integrity, humility, and patience," noting that his "distinguished service, spanning administrations from President William V.S. Tubman to the present, has left a lasting impact on Liberian society."

The TWP lauded his decades-long contributions in various capacities, including diplomacy and executive governance, highlighting his reputation for quiet but decisive leadership.

"It is our prayer that God Almighty will strengthen and comfort the family, President Boakai, his government, and the nation during these difficult times," the statement read. "May Hon. Sylvester Grigsby's soul rest in perfect peace."