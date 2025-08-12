Liberia: Ring With Islamic Inscription Found On Snake

In a baffling and highly unusual incident, residents of Johnsonville were left stunned after a snake was killed and found with a ring tightly fitted around its body.

What makes the discovery even more shocking is the inscription on the ring bearing the Arabic word "Allah", meaning God in Islam.

The engraved ring, commonly associated with religious devotion, spiritual protection, or mysticism in Islamic culture, appeared to be firmly attached to the snake, raising questions and concerns among residents.

Eyewitnesses expressed deep shock, with many calling the scene "a spiritual sign" or "a divine mystery."

One witness said that the ring's design resembles those worn by devout Muslims, often used for prayer or as symbols of faith. Some believe the snake may have slithered into the ring and grown into it.

Another witnesses suggested that more mystical interpretations, saying that the snake could have been under a spell or part of a spiritual ritual gone wrong.

"This is not just strange; it's spiritual," one onlooker said. "We've seen snakes before, but not like this."

While there is no official explanation yet, the incident has sparked heated debates online and in local communities, with people calling for religious leaders or traditional elders to intervene and provide insight.

As investigations or interpretations continue, one thing remains clear: the Johnsonville snake mystery has captured the attention and imagination of many across Liberia.

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.