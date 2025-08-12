Nigeria: Debate Over Hunger - Nigerians Respond to Presidency

Nigerians have weighed in following the reaction of the Presidency to an editorial published last week by Daily Trust on the state of hunger in the country.

Last Thursday, the presidency rebutted the editorial published by Daily Trust, accusing the newspaper of distorting facts and painting an exaggerated picture of hardship and hunger in Nigeria.

In the editorial titled, 'Nigerians are hungry', Daily Trust had chronicled the current economic situation of the country as many Nigerians struggle to make ends meet.

"Whether as entrepreneurs, low-income earners, or employers of labour, Nigerians as individuals or corporate entities are currently passing through difficult times.

"The hustling to meet up with their daily subsistence needs has put most family heads and homes under intense financial pressure. The comparatively worthless value of the naira has further turned most low-income earners into off-street beggars," part of the piece read.

The newspaper cited a recent report by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) which predicted that 33 million people in Nigeria including over 16 million children will not know where their next meal will come from in 2025.

Responding through the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, the Presidency claimed that the figure was a worst-case scenario from the Cadre Harmonisé Food and Nutrition Insecurity Analysis -- a joint report involving the Federal Government, UNICEF, FAO and WFP -- not a current status.

"This projection assumes no intervention by the government or partners, which is not the case," Dare stated.

Describing the editorial as "biased" and "misleading", the Presidency said, "The Tinubu administration believes in the right of the media to offer constructive criticism. But it must be anchored on facts, not distortion or selective pessimism."

While acknowledging that many Nigerians are facing economic difficulties, the Presidency said the newspaper's portrayal of the nation as helpless and directionless was both unfair and irresponsible.

"What is often criticised today are, in fact, the policies that will ensure Nigerians have a more secure, stable and prosperous future," the statement added.

The Presidency faulted Daily Trust's claim that the naira had become "worthless," calling the assertion "false and misleading."

"It is inaccurate to describe the naira as worthless when the currency has, in fact, strengthened significantly since March 2024," the statement said, noting that the exchange rate had improved from ₦1,800/$1 to approximately ₦1,525/$1 as of August 1, 2025.

The Presidency also defended its economic strategy, stating that many viable public suggestions -- including tax relief for essential goods and support for MSMEs -- are already being implemented.

Nigerians respond

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been sharing their thoughts on social media.

On X, formerly Twitter, @AbdooullSG wrote: "This government has taken Nigerians for granted."

@Ibrahimofkebbi simply said: "Bola, Nigerians are very hungry."

@harrison_adodo: "The hungry men and women in Nigeria do not understand APC and Tinubu statistics."

@Olusammy5: "You want a reduced interest rate and you want inflation down at the same time. E be like head dey pain your Editor. Na one you go chose. Nigeria's challenges didn't start two years ago."

@Abbarich12: "Yes, we're hungry and Nigerians are hungry. This administration led by his Excellency @officialABAT brought policies that put millions of Nigerians in difficulty and made earners become beggars. The president needs to react or we'll pray and vote to kick him out in 2027 inshallah."

@Geo_abusadeeq: "Very good Daily Trust, let them defend themselves."

@CroBender: "Bayo Onanuga and the kitchen cabinet earning their wages using AI."

@AOlumilua: "The only set of people that are not suffering now are people in government, who keep stealing the borrowed monies."

@barneyonotu: "But is the newspaper wrong? If I may add to the information from Daily Trust @daily_trust, you promise to give us light and group us into bands, I have been cheated from your policies on electricity distribution, I hardly get the services I paid for."

@judex_okor93Ø7Ø: "Daily Trust does not trust any president outside the Northern Presidents. They never went berserk during PMB. Suddenly, they found their voice on BAT. Nigerian media and tribal journalism is the bane of our socio-economic development."

@itswellwithimo: "Where are all these so-called interventions being done? Where are the beneficiaries? I have been to my town and no one has ever heard or benefited from any of these interventions. I'm tired."

On Facebook, Adamu Dahiru said: That's the plain truth, there's hunger in the land. The government should do the right thing for the citizens."

Rabiu Abdallah wrote: "Daily Trust always serves the public's interest, there is no exaggeration at all. This is the worst government Nigerians have ever had.

While insecurity, hunger, poverty, unemployment and inflation are ravaging the country, the president focuses more on the second term than solving problems.

"The president is totally insensitive to the plight of Nigerians. This is a democratic government, public office holders must be held accountable."

Paul Isaac Ayobamidele: "Knock out! The people at the helms of affairs must sit tight"

Haruna Waziri Muhammad-Zukurana: "Truth be told to Daily Trust, God willing hunger is gone this year in Nigeria unlike last year."

On Instagram, emmao1348th_ said: "The widening gap between the rich, which include political and legislative leaders and the poor, is crying for attention. The high level of poverty and hunger in the land, are yearning for attention.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Nigerians don't have to be eating from the dustbin first, as Umaru Dikko claimed in the 1980s, before it would be admitted that there is hunger in the country."

@waziri.saadibrahim said: "The ruling class, especially the current one, has no human face.

"Bad roads, high cost of petroleum products, bank charges, electricity tariffs, telecom and other taxes are inflicted on the citizens without any accountability."

@abdul_waziri said: "In Nigeria, our ruling class has become so deceitful and shameless that they now want to control the feelings of the masses about their inactions towards the actual grievances of the people.

"Please someone should tell them that what the Daily Trust editorial posted about hunger in Nigeria is true and it's everywhere in the country. In addition, the leaders should also take note that they are not invisible. The people are seeing them living in luxury houses, driving luxury cars and their children living large at the expense of those ruled.

"The earlier they take steps to address these issues and even others, the better for all. The fact about nature can never be changed, as no container can ever take more than it can contain, when it reaches a saturation point, it will spill."