Nigeria: FG Pledges Support for North's Creative Industry

The Federal Government has pledged its full support for the growth of the North's creative industry, officially endorsing the Arewa International Film Festival (AIFF).

The festival aims to spotlight the richness of Northern Nigerian films, creative works, cultural heritage, and the region's vast pool of untapped talent. The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, made this commitment during the official unveiling of the film festival in Abuja.

Themed "Showcasing Untapped Potentials and Promoting the Rich Historical Heritage and Storytelling of the Sahel Region," the AIFF seeks to elevate Northern Nigeria's unique cultural narratives to both national and global audiences.

Acknowledging criticisms that the ministry has not adequately engaged with the Arewa creative community, Musawa clarified that such concerns were a result of a misunderstanding of the ministry's initial strategic focus.

She said the major challenges facing Nigeria's creative sector-both in the North and across the country-include inadequate infrastructure, policy gaps, and limited access to funding.

To address these issues, the minister revealed that the Federal Government is working on establishing film infrastructure, including studios and film villages, with a deliberate effort to ensure the inclusion and growth of Kannywood, Northern Nigeria's film industry.

"The creative industry is one of the most powerful platforms for showcasing Nigeria's rich history, culture, and diversity to the world," Musawa said.

She encouraged Arewa creatives to collaborate, leverage existing opportunities, and focus on producing impactful work that attracts investment and global recognition.

"It is the responsibility of Arewa stakeholders to take ownership and stop focusing on what the country hasn't done for them without first showcasing what they have to offer Nigeria," she added.

Musawa reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting the AIFF, noting its potential to empower the region's burgeoning youth population and unlock economic opportunities through the creative economy.

She commended the organisers for spotlighting the often-overlooked yet culturally rich and conservative creative expressions of Northern Nigeria.

Ali Nuhu, Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), described the festival as a strategic platform to discover new talents, empower industry professionals-actors, directors, producers, and cinematographers-and address critical challenges in the region, such as skills development, access to partnerships, sponsorships, and networking.

"In Southern Nigeria, the creative industry thrives because of platforms like this," Nuhu said.

Festival convener, Rahama Sadau, said the festival will screen over 100 films, honour women in filmmaking, showcase royal durbars, present innovation awards, and spotlight emerging talent from the region.

"We have been underrepresented in the global creative conversation. But the AIFF will amplify the creative and cultural works of Northern Nigeria and celebrate its deep history, literature, and oral traditions," Sadau said.

She expressed excitement at the opportunity for the world to engage with the region's rich and conservative stories, which hold great value and deserve global appreciation.

Sadau also acknowledged the Federal Government's support in creating an enabling environment for the creative industry, particularly in historically underserved regions like the North. She said such backing will create jobs, empower youth, foster cultural diplomacy, and generate measurable social and economic impact.

She called for more inclusive storytelling across Nigeria-narratives that reflect the diversity, resilience, and heritage of the Sahel and its people.