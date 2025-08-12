Nigeria: Couple, 3 Others Die in Katsina Road Accident

Tragedy struck the Abattoir community in Katsina metropolis following the death of a newly married couple and three others in a road accident along the Kurfi-Katsina road.

The deceased, Abdulsalami Yusuf Kankara, 37, and his wife, Malama Zainab, were returning from Kurfi Local Government Area, where they had visited another couple to commiserate over a miscarriage, when the crash occurred.

Abdulsalami's brother, Aminu Yusuf Kankara, said a motorcycle carrying three people collided with their vehicle.

"Those on the motorcycle and Abdulsalami's wife died instantly. Abdulsalami later died at the hospital," he said.

Witnesses told Daily Trust that the motorcyclist, carrying two passengers, veered into the path of the car, killing all three on the motorcycle and one of the car's occupants on the spot.

The other three occupants of the vehicle were rushed to the hospital, where Abdulsalami later succumbed to his injuries.

Mourners described the late Abdulsalami as a good and kind man. He and his wife had been married only a few months.