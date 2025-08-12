Nigeria: N50m Reward / I'm Inspired to Do More - Super Falcons Star Ordega

Super Falcons legend, Francisca Ordega, has said the reception in her honour by the Benue State Government is an inspiration for her to continue to contribute to the development of the state.

The Al-Ittihad Ladies attacking winger was a member of Super Falcons who won the historic 10th Africa Women's Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title in Morocco.

A few days after the Presidential reception in Abuja, Ordega was hosted to a grand reception by the Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, who gifted her N50m and a three-bedroom bungalow in Makurdi.

In addition, a street is to be named after the winner of five WAFCON titles.

Writing on her Facebook page, Ordega declared that the honour bestowed on her by the government and people of the state is a strong motivation.

"I write to express my heartfelt gratitude for the honour bestowed upon me by the Benue State Government.

"Receiving this recognition is not only a personal achievement but also a testament to the collective efforts of my family, friends, colleagues and fans who have supported me throughout my journey.

"I am deeply humbled by this acknowledgement and inspired to continue contributing to the growth and development of our beloved state.

"This honour serves as a reminder of the responsibilities we all share in fostering progress and unity within our community.

The 31-year old who has plied her trade in all continents of the world reiterated her commitment to giving back to the society.

"Your belief in my work motivates me to strive for excellence and to give back to the community that has shaped me.

"I look forward to continuing to serve and uplift our great state of Benue. Together we shall do great things," she said.