Nigeria: Ex-Delta PDP G-25 Leader, Others Join ADC

Former leader of the Delta G-25, a political group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Fortune Oyadonghan, has led a coalition of six political parties across the 25 local government areas of Delta State to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The defectors moved from the All Progressives Congress (APC), All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Action Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ADC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Daily Trust reports that since the opposition coalition adopted the ADC as a platform to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections, the opposition party has been receiving defectors from different political parties.

Oyadonghan, who read the list of the defectors at the PTI Conference Centre, Effurun, Warri, Delta State, said they joined the ADC to wage war against the ruling party at the centre, which he said has caused Nigerians hardship.

He explained that the defectors had resolved to take active part in the ADC's rescue mission to stop Nigeria from total collapse.

Receiving the defectors, the ADC interim national chairman, David Mark, who was represented by the National Chief Whip of the party, Elder Festus Igbinoba, said ADC is the party to beat in 2027.

He said the party's immediate focus is reconciliation, sensitisation, mobilisation and aggressive membership drive.