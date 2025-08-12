Nigeria: Abbas Chairs Presidential Panel On Bauchi APC Reconciliation

11 August 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Itodo Daniel Sule

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, to chair the reconciliation committee for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the Speaker's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi.

According to the statement, the presidential panel is saddled with the responsibility of resolving the internal wranglings in the Bauchi State chapter of the party.

"Members of the committee include: Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State; former House of Representatives Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara; the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Abdullahi Abubakar Gumel; the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Political), Alhaji Ibrahim Masari; and Alhaji Usman Abubakar Gotomo. The Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Prof. Jake Dan-Azumi, is the secretary to the committee.

"Already, the Speaker Abbas Tajudeen-led committee has swung into action, holding its first meeting late July in Abuja, where issues regarding how to face the assignment were thoroughly discussed," the statement reads in parts.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.