Nigeria: Abbas Chairs Presidential Panel On Bauchi APC Reconciliation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, to chair the reconciliation committee for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State.

This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the Speaker's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi.

According to the statement, the presidential panel is saddled with the responsibility of resolving the internal wranglings in the Bauchi State chapter of the party.

"Members of the committee include: Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State; former House of Representatives Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara; the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Abdullahi Abubakar Gumel; the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Political), Alhaji Ibrahim Masari; and Alhaji Usman Abubakar Gotomo. The Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Prof. Jake Dan-Azumi, is the secretary to the committee.

"Already, the Speaker Abbas Tajudeen-led committee has swung into action, holding its first meeting late July in Abuja, where issues regarding how to face the assignment were thoroughly discussed," the statement reads in parts.