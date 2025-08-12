Nigeria: Peter Obi Remains a Committed LP Member - Spokesman

Chief Spokesman for the Labour Party's presidential campaign council in the 2023 election, Dr Yunusa Tanko, has said the LP's presidential candidate in the election, Peter Obi, remains a committed member of the party.

Tanko who is National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, spoke yesterday in Ibadan, during the Oyo State Obidient Conference, themed, "Going Forward 2027: A New Nigeria is Possible."

Addressing the crowd which comprised party loyalists, political analysts and grassroots mobilisers across the state, Tanko reinforced the movement's significance in Nigeria's political landscape.

Recall that Obi was one of the opposition coalition leaders that recently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

But Tanko said, "For the point of clearance, Mr. Peter Obi is a member of the Labour Party. You know there are still issues in the Labour Party and INEC is yet to respond to them."

Tanko, a former chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), said Obi intends to run for the 2027 presidency and is focused on running the country for a single term of four years if elected.

"If elected, he will provide Nigeria with a single term of purposeful leadership. The majority of our problems can be resolved in one year if we focus essentially on human development, as he demonstrated during his tenure as Governor of Anambra State," he said.