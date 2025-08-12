Nigeria: Convention - Is PDP Walking a Tightrope?

analysis

The leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appears to be walking a tightrope ahead of its elective national convention, following unresolved issues triggered by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The National Executive Committee (NEC), the party's second-highest decision-making organ, recently fixed November 15 and 16 for the convention in Ibadan, Oyo State, where a new crop of National Working Committee (NWC) members will emerge. The tenure of the current NWC members expires in December this year.

The PDP has been embroiled in crisis since its 2023 presidential primary produced former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as candidate. Former Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, who failed to clinch the ticket and was not considered for the vice-presidential slot, reportedly worked against the party with other serving governors under the G-5 bloc.

More recently, the tussle over the secretaryship between Udeh Okoye and Samuel Anyanwu further divided stakeholders, fuelling litigation. In an attempt to bring the party together, leaders accepted Wike's condition and reinstated Anyanwu as secretary. However, Wike introduced new conditions to be met before the convention, sparking outrage among PDP members, with stakeholders vowing not to yield to his terms.

Wike insists that Dan Orbih must be recognised as South South zonal chairman before the convention. He is also insisting that the South East congress, which produced Chief Ali Odefa as national vice chairman, cannot stand, arguing that the court had affirmed Odefa is no longer a member of the party.

"That is what I told the people: I cannot allow impunity, and will fight it until they correct it. There is time for them to resolve this before we talk of convention. If it is not resolved, that is an invitation to crisis," Wike said.

Memory lane

In February, Wike and members of the PDP loyal to his camp held the South South zonal congress and re-elected Dan Orbih as chairman. The congress was boycotted by many stakeholders from the zone, including governors who are members of the party and were at loggerheads with Wike over control of party structures.

PDP Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum rejected the congress, describing it as a charade. Speaking during the inauguration of the South South Zonal Caretaker Committee, Damagum said: "I want to use this opportunity to tell us that there was no election in the South South as far as this party is concerned. I have to make this clear because the tenure of the zonal committee has expired, and we still have a few weeks or a month or so to hold the congresses, hence the necessity for this caretaker committee."

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, also said the inauguration of the caretaker committee was "pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017)."

The party recently threatened to take disciplinary measures against Wike and other members who openly endorsed President Tinubu of the APC for re-election in 2027.

We can't yield to Wike's demand - NEC member

Speaking on whether the party would abide by Wike's conditions, PDP Deputy National Youth Leader Timothy Osadolor said the South South Caretaker Committee is constitutional and valid, adding that the party cannot yield to Wike's new terms.

"I can tell you that I'm aware, and the whole world is aware of what these processes are, and we all know that these processes and conditions have not been met in the South South region. So, if any member of the party wants to be zonal chairman or wants to be part of the zonal executive, or whatever the case may be, I'm sure they will subject themselves to the due process of the constitution of the party.

"But for me, I believe that the minister, if he has any candidate that he wants to support, has every right to support that person. But to make demands on the party and give conditions is not the best way forward.

"I believe that as a stakeholder or an interested party in the affairs of the party, you should know the key word is lobby and not setting conditions in the affairs of the party. As I talk to you, the caretaker committee is still valid," Osadolor, a NEC member said in a telephone interview.

Similarly, the Caretaker Committee Chairman for the South South zone, Emmanuel Ogidi, said Wike is just bluffing.

"The FCT Minister is bluffing, that is what I can tell you. The NWC approved the Caretaker Committee because they know that the right thing was not done in the South South zone. It is also the same NWC that inaugurated our committee.

"We were given three months and that three months have not yet elapsed. What is happening now is that we are working on the process of putting together a constitutionally approved zonal executive," he said.

"The NWC is empowered by the law to conduct the elections and the NWC did not conduct that process and the courts have said it's an internal matter of the party to deal with. So if they believe they want to go to court, they can go, they are just wasting their time," he added.

Efforts to get the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, and his deputy, Ibrahim Abdullahi, to speak on the issue were unsuccessful, as calls and text messages sent to them were neither answered nor replied to at press time.

A source who craved anonymity said the national convention might be threatened if Wike's camp goes to court. "Litigations are part of the monsters that brought the PDP to its knees. So for any member to take the party to court at this time will be perilous to the convention," he said.

Another source within the party alleged that the FCT Minister was working towards putting a leadership loyal to him in the South South ahead of the 2027 elections.

"The minister is creating problems in the party so that the coming elections can favour the APC. Let me tell you, he didn't envisage party leaders agreeing for Anyanwu to come back as national secretary. Now that he is back, he is now looking for another crisis avenue.

"Even if they agree to support his congress in the South South, he will still come up with another story. But I believe the NWC will not accede to these demands," he said.

Analysts speak

Political analyst, Aminu Yakudima, warned that party leaders should not allow the situation to degenerate to the level of triggering another round of litigation.

"If Wike wants a candidate from his own side, this is what they want and maybe they should have a meeting not only him. If critical shareholders want Dan Orbih to be back, there is no problem about that. It's not even an issue at all.

"For that man, who has been allegedly stopped by the court, the party should be seen to be respecting the rules and judgements of the courts," Yakudima told Daily Trust.

He, however, said Wike should not be seen as the owner of the party, adding that democracy requires elections and participation.

"In whatever matter, especially when it comes to election issues or terms, there are rudiments. There must be regulations as to what you will do. Wike can have his points, can also raise whatever he wants because he is a leader in the party and also a sponsor.

"But the process of the convention is yet to start. The zoning formula is not yet in place. The zoning committee members have been selected, but are yet to be inaugurated," he added.

Another political analyst and development consultant, Dr Jide Ojo, said Wike's terms do not suggest he is interested in the party's recovery, adding that the minister deserves to be sanctioned.

"It's high time Mr Nyesom Wike is put under check. This attitude is unhelpful in resolving the lingering PDP crisis," Ojo said.

He accused Wike of engaging in "open anti-party", stressing the need for him to be a genuine party man.

"When you look at the fortunes of PDP in the South, it has diminished. They have lost three out of six states. We are not even too sure whether Fubara will remain when he is restored.

"This kind of impunity should not be allowed to continue. The PDP is actually not a party of one man, because the party's constitution is very clear.

"As bad as the fortune of PDP is, they still have 10 governors. So, what is it that Wike has given them that they cannot source from those who are holding political office right now?" he queried.