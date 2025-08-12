Mali: Dozens of Soldiers Arrested in Mali Over Alleged Coup Plot

Mali arrested dozens of soldiers suspected of plotting to overthrow the ruling military leaders, who took power in the west African country in a coup, media reports said on Sunday, August 10.

"Since three days ago, there have been arrests linked to an attempt to destabilise the institutions. There have been at least around 20 arrests," a Malian security source told AFP.

Also read: Rwanda, Mali to foster military cooperation

A separate source within the army confirmed an "attempt at destabilisation", adding: "We have gone ahead with the necessary arrests".

Among those arrested was General Abass Dembele, a former governor of the central Mopti region and a respected military officer.

Also read: Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger foreign ministers to hold consultations with Russia

"Soldiers came early this morning (Sunday) to arrest General Abass Dembele in Kati," on the outskirts of the capital Bamako, a figure close to the officer said.

"They have not told him why he was arrested."

A member of the National Transition Council spoke of "around 50 arrests".

"All are soldiers. Their objective was to overthrow the junta," the lawmaker said.

Since 2012, Mali has been wracked with crises on various fronts, with militants linked to the Al-Qaeda or Islamic State groups carrying out violent attacks across the Sahel nation.

After taking power, Mali's military leader, General Assimi Goita, turned his back on France, arguing that the country should be free of its former colonial ruler, as have its fellow military-run allies in Niger and Burkina Faso.

Mali has since forged ties with new allies, notably Russia, whose mercenaries from the paramilitary Wagner group and its successor Africa Corps have allegedly helped the military fight jihadists and other internal adversaries.

Gen Goita, 41, was named transitional president after his last coup in 2021. In June 2025, the military leader was granted a five-year presidential term by the transitional parliament, which is renewable without elections.