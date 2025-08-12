Uganda/Kenya: CAF Sanctions Kenya Again Over Crowd Trouble

Nairobi, Kenya — The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sanctioned African Nations Championship (CHAN) co-host Kenya for the second time in as many weeks over security breaches.

In a statement Monday evening, the continental governing body said it has limited entry to the 48,000-seat Moi International Sports Center, also known as Kasarani Stadium, to 27,000 fans for Sunday's Group A match between Kenya and Zambia.

CAF said only electronic ticket holders will be allowed into the stadium, with thermal tickets prohibited.

The governing body warned that Kenya's matches could be relocated from Kasarani Stadium if organizers fail to prevent further breaches.

"We trust these measures will be applied swiftly to protect competition's integrity, ensure fan safety, and uphold confidence in Kenya's commitment to the tournament," CAF said.

The sanctions follow incidents on Aug. 10 when Kenya defeated two-time winner Morocco 1-0 despite playing the entire second half with 10 men. The win put Kenya top of Group A with seven points. The debutants will reach the quarterfinals with at least a draw against winless Zambia.

Last week, Kenya's football federation was fined nearly 20,000 U.S. dollars for security lapses during the team's 1-0 win over DR Congo in the tournament opener on Aug. 3.

In the latest case, CAF cited major lapses, including stadium gates and restricted service areas being overrun by ticketless spectators and holders of government-distributed physical tickets. It also accused security personnel of losing control at exit points and allowing breaches of the perimeter fence that enabled thousands of ticketless fans to enter.

CAF expressed alarm over the use of tear gas and flash grenades, reports of live ammunition fired near spectators and staff, and violent incidents such as stone-throwing at security personnel. It also cited unsafe vehicle movement in spectator areas, inadequate police response, and the lack of medical incident reports despite injuries being reported.

Organizers were further criticized for insufficient communication tools and the absence of CCTV coverage at critical entry points. ∎