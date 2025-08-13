Nigeria/Sudan: CHAN 2024 - Nigeria Crashes Out, Loses 4-0 to Sudan

Nigeria crashed out of the 8th African Nations Championship on Tuesday following a woeful performance against Sudan in 90 minutes of football in Zanzibar.

The defeat on the Indian Ocean island, coming after a one-goal loss to reigning champions Senegal the week prior, means that the Eagles B will be heading home, regardless of the outcome of their final Group D match against Congo in Dar es Salaam next Tuesday.

This loss marked a joint-record defeat for Nigeria in the 26-year history of the competition, equaling their score-line from the 2018 final against hosts Morocco.

Defender Leonard Ngenge, who was heavily criticised for his slow pace during Senegal's opening goal in Nigeria's first match, turned the tide against his own team by scoring an own goal in the 23rd minute, setting the stage for a rout that left football fans across the nation stunned.

Sudan quickly extended their lead to 2-0 just before half-time when Ngenge, who plays for Ikorodu City in the Nigeria Premier Football League, clumsily handled the ball in an aerial contest. Daiyeen converted the resulting penalty with ease against the hapless Lawal Mustapha.

Just 10 minutes into the second half, it was 3-0 as Yagoub Omer finished expertly after Sudan's attackers dismantled the Nigerian defence, with all five defenders failing to contain the rampant Falcons of Jediane.

Things worsened seven minutes later, as Sudan pushed forward once more.

Omer executed an audacious strike that hit the underside of the crossbar before dropping into the net, leaving a beleaguered Mustapha with no chance.