Nigeria: Residents Flee Kwara Villages Over Attacks

Residents of Babanla and neighbouring communities in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State that came under bandits' attacks at the weekend, have fled.

The attacks left five persons, including a police officer, dead.

The attackers, who some reports said are members of the Mahmuda terrorists' group, were also said to have attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters at Babanla and carted away weapons.

The assailants, according to locals who spoke to Daily Trust yesterday, also abducted an unspecified number of people.

The Mahmuda group, a faction of the Boko Haram assailants, had been hibernating in the forested areas of Kwara State.

It was gathered that the latest incident had forced over 3,000 residents to flee the community.

The bandits were also said to have invaded the main market in the community, fired shots, looted several shops and went away with foodstuffs and other items.

Residents told Daily Trust that the attackers were over 200 in number and that they stormed the community on bikes from two different routes, engaging in a two-hour shooting.

Sources said the victims included a Miyetti Allah security commander, his lieutenant, two civilians and a police officer who was identified as Adejumo Wasiu.

Eyewitnesses said some officers at the Divisional Police Headquarters in the community managed to escape the attack through the fence.

Residents called on the authorities to come to the aid of their community.

Mrs AbdulRahman, a resident of Babanla, told our correspondent that the "coordinated" attacked had forced residents of 15 neighbouring communities within the local government area to flee.

She mentioned the affected communities as including Budo Idowu, Ganmu, Eka, Upper Eka, Lower Eka, Oloruntele, Baba Sango, Ayetoro, Ibudo Olosun, Apata Olosun, Kudagbari, among others.

"The only place we thought was safe, which is Babanla, has now been attacked. We will relocate tomorrow (today) because nobody wants to die. The government should come to our aid," she said.

Another resident, Saad Fatimah, said: "This is getting too much and the government should come to our aid. We cannot sleep any longer. We need justice. Those bandits entered this town and destroyed many things, killing many people in the process. They stole many things.

The Chief Iman of the community, Lawal Sarafadeen, who also spoke to our correspondent yesterday, said attacks started last year, but escalated after the last Sallah.

"They come every day and kidnap people, collecting ransom in the process.

"On Friday being a market day, we started hearing gunshots and people were running in the opposite direction. It was like a movie scene", he added.

Ismailia Olamilekan Salami, the Eesinkin of Babanla, described the situation as terrible, especially in the last two months in the community.

"It is even tougher now than before because many villages like Eka I and Eka II, Babasango, Dangbari, Aiyetoro and Apata Olosun among others have been deserted.

"They (the bandits) were about three hundred in number, broke and looted drinks, drugs and foodstuffs in the shops in the market.

"But we thank the response of the federal and state government, including the Miyetti Allah vigilantes and the police," he stated.

Earlier, a video showing some police officers being conducted round the community by one of the community leaders with several abandoned buildings went viral in the state.

The video described the place as a ghost town.

Although the state police command debunked the video, residents countered the police narrative.

A former local government chairman in Ifelodun who confided in our correspondent last night described the situation as terrible.

According to him, the places that were affected were the villages near Babanla which began when the bandits swooped on some people coming to the community for a ceremony and trying to fix the pictured tire on the road killing two people with several adoption. The Budo Idowu was the second before the Babanla incident. They took away raw food and collected several phones from the people.

Several people have deserted the affected villages including Babanla but not that some of the villages were completely empty.

According to him, where the bandits have settled is nearer to these communities. Those that have been kidnapped and released have the payment of ransom said their hideout is just like a market with several people and activities inside the forest with a river that make it difficult for people to get to the place except through a canoe which exposes people to huge risk", he said.

The traditional ruler of Babanla town, Oba Aliyu Alabi Yusuf Adegboyega, told newsmen that all the shops in the market and parts of the community were looted.

He appealed to the state and federal governments to beef up security in the area, citing sustained bandit activity that has forced several neighbouring communities to flee.

"The bandits and kidnappers have been terrorising us here in Babanla communities for the past two or more months. The situation was so serious that several residents of 15 communities that surrounded Babanla town have deserted the communities for fear of being attacked by the bandits," he stated.

The royal father sought the establishment of a military barracks in the community.

Chief Ismaila Idowu, the Eesinkin of Babanla, described the attack as unprecedented.

"They (the bandits) robbed, killed, and kidnapped people. It was a terrible situation," he said.

The federal government has deployed four war fighter jets in the communities, according to Ismailia Olamilekan Salami, the Eesinkin of Babanla.

He said the jets had been parading the forests "and this has brought a huge relief".

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Adekimi Ojo, who led a joint on-site security assessment with the state Director of the Department of State Services, confirmed that the assailants attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters and raided the market.

"Armed criminals in their hundreds, riding on motorcycles, stormed the town, attacking the Divisional Police Headquarters and raiding the community market. They fired sporadically, killing five people, including a police officer, Adejumo Wasiu.

"A swift and coordinated response by police operatives, Nigerian Army personnel, vigilantes, and local hunters repelled the attack, restored order, and began a full-scale manhunt for the perpetrators".

In a statement signed by the police command Public Relations Office r(PPRO) Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi said, "On 8th August 2025, armed criminals numbering in their hundreds, riding on motorcycles, invaded Babanla community in Ifelodun Local Government Area, attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters and raided the market.

"The assailants fired sporadically, killing 5 people, including a police officer, Adejumo Wasiu. A swift and coordinated response by Police operatives, Nigeria Army personnel, vigilantes, and local Hunters repelled the attack, restored order, and initiated a full-scale manhunt for the perpetrators.

"Today, the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Adekimi Ojo, accompanied by the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) Kwara State Command, paid an on-the-spot assessment visit to Babanla to evaluate the security situation.

"They met with His Royal Highness, Oba Yusuf Aliyu Alabi Arojojoye II, the traditional ruler of Babanla. They held high-level discussions aimed at consolidating peace and strengthening inter-agency and community-security collaboration.

"The joint security delegation toured key locations in the community -- including the market, the Divisional Police Headquarters, and surrounding areas to ensure that stability has been fully restored.

"The Commissioner of Police ordered sustained armed patrols, continuous intelligence gathering, and the deployment of specialised tracking teams.

"At the same time, the DSS pledged continuous intelligence support to apprehend all those involved in the attack."

The police commissioner had earlier ordered sustained armed patrols, continuous intelligence gathering and the deployment of specialised tracking teams; while the DSS pledged ongoing intelligence support to track down those responsible.

The command urged residents to remain calm but vigilant and to assist security agencies with credible information, assuring that the protection of lives and property remains its highest priority.

In a statement, the state government said it had established an immediate security cordon around Babanla.

"The government commended the Nigerian army, gallant policemen, and community folks for the swift response to the situation.

"Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who has been in constant touch with the security commanders and local vigilante, has directed sustained security lockdown of the axis to neutralise the threat and ensure public safety.

"While further briefings are awaited, the Governor reassures the public that concerted efforts are being made in coordination with the Office of the National Security Adviser, to cleanse the area of the criminals," according to a statement.

"He also urges maximum support and asks the people not to panic as security forces conduct their operations in the area", the statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, said.

Previous terrorists' attacks on Kwara communities

In April 2025, armed men, dressed in military uniforms, stormed the Ilesha Baruba Motor Park in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing six civilians.

A vigilante was wounded during a clash near the Kainji National Park which had served as a long time base for the activities of a terror group named Mahmuda.

The terror group had launched attacks on Duruma, also in Baruten, burning vehicles and setting up strongholds in surrounding forests.

It was gathered that the bandits were taking advantage of the dense forests scattered across the north and southern parts of the state to infiltrate and attack communities, and displaced many people, including farmers.

Recently, villagers in Baruten Local Government Area of the state had said they were happy that the leader of the Mahmuda terror group, Abubakar Abba Mahmuda had been captured by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

A chief in one of the communities, had reportedly said: "We are happy with what the DSS has done for us and with such covertness. These terrorists have been a source of headache in our communities. We are thankful to President Tinubu for responding to our cries for help."

A leader of a cattle market in the community was also quoted to have said: "We thank the Almighty God for this great victory. We used to live in great fear. Happily, we would no longer live in fear, thanks to President Bola Tinubu."

Convert forest into productive use - Security expert

A security expert and former DSS director, Dr Abdulsalam Bolakale Suleiman, in a chat with our correspondent, said the forest in the affected community should be converted into a productive use.

He said some of the bandits had been eliminated by the surveillance wing from the office of the National Security Adviser who came with fighter jets.

He added some of those arrested recently had been taken to Abuja.

"The moment the residents notice strange faces, those should immediately alert the security agent through the phone numbers made available while the government should continue to do this on its own part," he urged.