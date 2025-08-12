Nigeria: Outcry As NYSC Withholds Certificate of Corps Member Who Criticised Tinubu

A corps member, Rita Uguamaye, has stirred fresh controversy after alleging that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) withheld her discharge certificate despite completing her service year.

Uguamaye, popularly known as Raye, served in Lagos State and first drew public attention in March when a video she posted on TikTok went viral. In the clip, she lamented Nigeria's economic hardship and inflation, criticising President Bola Tinubu as a "terrible leader" and calling out the federal government over the delayed implementation of the new corps members' allowance.

The government had approved an increase in the monthly allowance from N33,000 to N77,000, but the payment was delayed. Shortly after her comments, NYSC began paying the revised allowance, earning her praise from many Nigerians.

She also criticised Lagos State's environmental conditions, describing it as a "smelling state."

In June, reports claimed NYSC had extended her service year as punishment for her statements, an allegation the agency denied.

On Saturday, Raye alleged via Instagram that she was denied her certificate when she reported to collect it alongside her colleagues.

According to her, NYSC officials claimed she failed to complete her April clearance, a claim she disputed.

In a statement, NYSC denied withholding Raye's certificate over her comments about the government, insisting the issue was purely disciplinary.

"Rita is among 131 corps members whose certificates were withheld for failing to attend the April 2025 biometrics clearance. Her service year was extended by two months in line with NYSC by-laws," it said.

Her claims have drawn widespread reaction from politicians, activists, and rights groups.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar described the situation as unacceptable.

"It is unacceptable that a young lady who served her country without queries should be denied her certificate," he said.

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, described the alleged seizure as unlawful.

"Since Nigeria is under a democratic government, Rita Uguamaye's fundamental right to criticise the government is guaranteed by Section 39 of the Constitution," he said, recalling a similar 1988 case involving the late Bamidele Aturu under military rule.

Amnesty International also condemned the NYSC's alleged action, describing it as "unacceptable intolerance of dissent" and a violation of free expression.

Political activist Omoyele Sowore vowed to ensure justice, praising her past advocacy.

"It was your courage that pushed the authorities to raise your colleagues' allowance to N77,000 monthly. We will not abandon you. Your fight is our fight," he wrote on X.