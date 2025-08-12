Sudan: Joint Force Announces Major Defeat of RSF Militia in El-Fashir

El-Fashir — The Joint Force of Armed Struggle Movements announced that the armed forces, the Joint Force, and the People's Resistance achieved a great victory on Monday in a major battle that will go down in history against the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Militia, its mercenaries, and their supporters, who sold their consciences and the honor of the nation for money.

The Joint Force indicated that the militias attacked El-Fashir from three axes with approximately 543 combat vehicles, which had been prepared several weeks ago at the Zamzam camp for displaced persons (IDPs), which the militia had seized and transform into a military camp. Some vehicles were also deployed in areas south and north of El-Fashir.

The Joint Force confirmed that the heroes were fully prepared and responded to the attack with valor, courage, and sacrifice, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy in lives and equipment.

In its statement issued in the name of the official spokesperson, Colonel Ahmed Hussein Mustafa, the Joint Force revealed the enemy's losses so far, with more than 254 dead, 16 combat vehicles burned, and 34 vehicles, including armored vehicles and two fully equipped tanks, captured on the three fronts. The tally is still ongoing.

The joint force stated that the militia deployed its mercenaries into the attack through intensive artillery fire, and its followers from Al-Hadi Idris and Al-Tahir Hajar groups were at the forefront of the attack. Hundreds were neutralized, while the rest fled.

The joint force warned the rebel militia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which supports it, supplies it with weapons and equipment, and pays its proxes, that the city of El-Fashir is protected by its people, its youth, and its women. It will remain resistant to any attempt at control, and its citizens will defend it with determination and resolve until the end.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Joint Force stated, "This great victory was only achieved thanks to Allah Almighty, then the determination, unity, and steadfastness of our loyal heroes. We dedicate this great achievement to our proud people, pledging to remain the protectors of the homeland, vigilant for its security, dignity, and safety, until we expel the foreigners who seek to harm our people with their actions and deeds." It called on the proud people to be like the citizens of El-Fashir, who, despite being under siege for more than a year, have remained a thorn in the throat of the aggressors, a voice of freedom, and the heartbeat of the land. Tomorrow will write about them, "Here they endured, and here they triumphed."

The Joint Force concluded its statement by extending congratulations and blessings to the Sudanese people and to the martyrs of the "Battle of Neutralizing the Mercenaries."