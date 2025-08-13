Sudan: El Fasher and Abu Shouk Camp - a Call to Stop Attacks On Civilians, Allow Safe Passage and Aid

An El Fasher resident explains why he's living in a trench: "... my wife and children can get out. But I can’t get out… I don’t own anything as you know and I don’t have another safe place I can go to… This is my city, I was born in it and I will die… This trench is my grave… I live and die in it."
12 August 2025
United Nations in Sudan (Khartoum)
press release By Sheldon Yett

Port Sudan — Statement by the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator a.i. in Sudan, Sheldon Yett

I am appalled by reports of a large-scale attack on the El Fasher area, the besieged capital of North Darfur State, including the Abu Shouk displacement camp, yesterday. Once again, civilians are paying the highest price in this conflict.

The attack has been attributed to fighters from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with local sources reporting that at least 40 civilians have been killed within Abu Shouk, with 19 others injured.

I unequivocally condemn all deliberate and indiscriminate attacks on civilians. Parties to conflict have clear obligations under international humanitarian law to ensure the protection of civilians. Deliberate attacks against civilians are strictly prohibited. Displacement camps and other places of refuge for civilians must not be targeted.

Abu Shouk camp is already among the famine-hit areas in North Darfur. Equally alarming - amidst these reports of an escalation of hostilities in and around El Fasher - is that exit routes from the city have been blocked, effectively trapping civilians under siege.

We continue to receive deeply troubling reports that the siege and intensifying hostilities have left people in El Fasher with extremely limited access to food, safe water and medical care. Recent reports that in just one week, more than 60 people -- most of them women and children -- have died from malnutrition in El Fasher, are also extremely worrying.

I once again convey the humanitarian community's call for the protection of civilians, an end to the siege and unrestricted access to people in need. The immediate provision of safe and unhindered passage for people seeking to flee El Fasher and other areas of active hostilities is critical.

I reiterate the UN Secretary-General's call for a humanitarian pause in and around El Fasher to allow the delivery of food, water, medicine and other life-saving supplies to those trapped in the city and facing acute hunger and starvation.

All those engaged in the conflict must uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law: to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, to allow safe passage, and to facilitate unimpeded humanitarian access.

