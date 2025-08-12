Ahead of Friday's state funeral for the eight victims of the tragic helicopter crash, the government is inviting messages of condolences and heartfelt tributes from the public for inclusion in the official funeral brochure.

A statement signed by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, encouraged interested persons and organisations to send their tributes to tributes@presidency.gov.gh.

Deadline for submissions is tomorrow Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 12:00 noon. The funeral is scheduled to kick-start at 08:00am at the Black Star Square.

The eight persons, onboard a Z9 helicopter operated by the Ghana Air Force, died in the crash in the Adansi area in the Ashanti Region enroute to Obuasi on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

They are Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence; Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, MP, Tamale Central and Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.

Also confirmed dead was the Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator and a former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Alhaji Limuna Mohammed Muniru, and Dr Samuel Sarpong, the Second National Vice Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress and a former Ashanti Regional Minister.

The rest are Samuel Aboagye, a former NDC Parliamentary candidate for the Obuasi East Constituency and Deputy Coordinator of NADMO, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

Two of the victims, Dr Murtala and Alhaji Muniru were on Sunday interred at the Military cemetery, Accra, in line with Islamic tradition.

Their tragic passing has thrown the country into a state of shock as the nation mourns its fallen heroes.

In a tribute on a night of memorial and reflections on Saturday, President John Dramani Mahama described the victims of the crash as "dedicated public servants, united by their commitment to Ghana's success".