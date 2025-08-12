Ghana: Govt Committed to Strengthening Social Protection Systems - Gender Minister

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has reiterated government's unwavering commitment to strengthening the country's social protection systems, especially for the most vulnerable groups.

Speaking during a monitoring visit on Tuesday to assess the pilot implementation of mobile money payments under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme, she emphasised that the initiative marked a major shift in modernising social protection delivery in the country.

LEAP Programme is a government's cash transfer initiative launched in 2008, designed to support extremely poor households by providing regular financial assistance and facilitating access to other social services aims to reduce poverty, improve nutrition, increase access to healthcare and education, and ultimately empower beneficiaries to improve their livelihoods.

According to the Minister, the introduction of mobile money payment in 50 districts nationwide was aimed at improving accessibility, reliability and efficiency of the bi-monthly cash transfers, particularly for beneficiaries in hard-to-reach areas.

"This pilot phase seeks to test operational systems, identify challenges and incorporate feedback toward a possible national rollout," she explained.

Additionally, Dr Lartey stressed that the shift to mobile money aligns with government's broader vision of building a digital, inclusive and transparent social protection delivery system.

"The use of mobile money as a tool for financial inclusion means we can reach our people directly and securely. This is not just a technological upgrade but a critical enabler of dignity and equity," she stated.

The Minister further disclosed that a comprehensive reassessment of the LEAP programme was underway to ensure that only deserving and qualified households are enrolled.She underlined that the ongoing exercise, being carried out through the Ghana National Household Registry (GNHR), aimed to correct inclusion and exclusion errors and to enhance the programme's integrity.

Dr Lartey also asserted that the Ghana Social Protection Bill was passed into law by Parliament on July 31, 2025, that provided the legal framework needed to coordinate and guide the implementation of social protection initiatives nationwide.

"It reaffirms government's commitment to the principles of equity, social justice and human dignity. The Act will streamline programmes like LEAP and create a more accountable and sustainable social protection system," she outlined.

Moreover, she expressed appreciation to all partners and stakeholders, including the LEAP Management Secretariat, the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement System, the World Bank, district assemblies and community focal persons for their invaluable support in implementing the pilot.

In her address, Dr Lartey again made a passionate appeal to caregivers who withdraw funds on behalf of beneficiaries to remain honest and ensure that recipients get what is rightfully theirs.

"Do not take advantage of their vulnerability to make them extra vulnerable," she cautioned.

The Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, who was also present, underscored the need for continuous sensitisation at the community level.

She acknowledged past gaps in the LEAP programme, including insufficient payments and failure to capture all eligible individuals.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings encouraged current beneficiaries to spread awareness within their communities and emphasised that support systems, including her office and district officers, were available to address complaints of abuse or mismanagement.

"We must ensure the money reaches the intended recipients. They have served Ghana well and now it is our turn to take care of them," she mentioned.