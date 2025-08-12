Ghana: More Tributes to Memories of Helicopter Crash Victims

The Ghanaian Times continues to receive more tributes to the memories of the eight victims of the helicopter crash in the Adansi area of the Ashanti Region on August 6, 2025.

The eight were on national assignment to Obuasi when they met their tragic end.

The Executive Chairman, Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, said: "I am deeply saddened by the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight dedicated Ghanaians: Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna, Dr Samuel Sarpong, Samuel Aboagye, Squadron Leader, Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer, Manaen (Amaning) Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah."

He said it was a heart-breaking loss - to their families, to the government, and to the nation they served with honour and distinction, adding that Ghana has lost true patriots.

"On behalf of the entire Jospong Group, I extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. May their souls find perfect peace," he stated.

The Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants - Ghana (CIAMC) in a tribute signed by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Ehunaborim Prah Agyensaim VI, and the Executive Secretary, Dr Samuel Mawusi Asafo, read: "With deep sorrow and solemn respect, CIAMC joins the government and people of Ghana in mourning the passing of eight gallant statesmen who lost their lives in the tragic helicopter crash of August 6, 2025."

It also said as an Institute that upholds the values of leadership, public service, and national development, the organisation recognised and honour the ultimate sacrifice made by these distinguished individuals.

"They were not just passengers in flight--they were patriots on duty, bound by honour and responsibility to Ghana.

"To the Government of Ghana, we extend our heartfelt condolences. This loss is not just of personnel, but of seasoned professionals whose contributions have shaped and strengthened national governance. Their absence creates a void, but their service will remain a lasting testament to integrity, duty, and dedication.

"To the people of Ghana, we stand together in this difficult moment. The pain of this tragedy echoes across the length and breadth of our nation, and reminds us all of the daily sacrifices made by those in leadership and national service. Let us unite in prayer, reflection, and resolve, drawing strength from our shared identity and commitment to Ghana's future.

"To the bereaved families, we offer our deepest sympathies. We cannot begin to imagine the depth of your pain, but we assure you that the entire country stands in solidarity with you. Your loved ones lived lives of purpose. They died in honour. Their names will live on, not only in our national memory, but in the hearts of all who believe in service above self."

"As administrators and management consultants, we are inspired by their courage and selflessness. Their dedication to national duty compels us to recommit ourselves to excellence in administration, integrity in leadership, and resilience in the face of adversity."

"May the souls of our departed heroes rest peacefully.

May their families be comforted by the gratitude of a nation.

May Ghana remain united and ever strong," the CIAMC statement said.

On their part, The African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church stated that "it is with profound sorrow that The African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church mourns the tragic loss of precious lives in the helicopter crash that occurred on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. This sad event has undoubtedly shaken our nation to its very core and brought great pain and grief to all. We extend our heartfelt condolences to John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic, the Government of Ghana, the Ghana Armed Forces and families and friends of the eight nationals who lost their lives in this devastating accident."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all who have been impacted. We stand united with the nation in mourning these gallant men who paid the ultimate price in service to our dear nation.

"The psalmist reminds us that God is our refuge and strength; a very present help in trouble. Thus, in this grim and difficult time, we pray divine comfort and healing for the bereaved families, even as we pray a peaceful repose for the souls of our beloved brethren."

"As our nation unites in grief, may the memories of the departed live on and may their sacrifice spur us on to offer our best in selfless service to God and Ghana," the statement signed by Rt. Rev. Dr Hilliard K. Dela Dogbe, Presiding Bishop, added.

A tribute by Trades Union Congress (TUC) Ghana, together with its affiliates, expressed deep sorrow following the tragic military helicopter crash that occurred on August 6, 2025, at Adane Sikaman near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region which claimed the lives of eight distinguished Ghanaians, including senior government officials, a former parliamentary candidate, and dedicated members of the military.

The TUC extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the Government, and the people of Ghana.

In a statement signed by its Secretary General, Joshua Ansah, the Congress paid tribute to the victims' devoted service to the nation and offered prayers for strength and comfort to all who mourn.

A statement from the St. James old Boys Association (JOBA) signed by its President, Dr Adu Appiah-Kubi, paid glowing tribute to the late Squadron Leader, Peter Anala, a member of their 2007 year group, following his death in a helicopter crash last Wednesday.

The Association in a statement described Squadron Leader, Anala, as someone who exemplified their motto of sincerity, fidelity and perseverance and extended their condolences to the bereaved family, the Ghana Armed Forces and the Catholic Church community.

The statement further noted that as Squadron Leader he embodied courage, precision, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

"He led with integrity, inspired by his colleagues and placed the safety and well-being of others above his own. Beyond his military service he was an active member of the Catholic Church, offering his time, talent and devotion to the mission of Christ and the welfare of the faithful.

"The JOBA fraternity fondly remembers his humility, professionalism and infectious drive to serve both his country and his God. He was a true saint-steadfast in duty, loyal in friendship and preserving in every challenge.

"Funeral and memorial arrangements to honour our gallant brother will be announced in due course," the statement added.

The Migrant Labour General Workers' Union International (MLGWUI) and its education, training, legal, and counselling bureau, the Finnish-French Education Resource Centre (FFERC), in a tribute, extended their deepest condolences to "Your Excellency, the President of Ghana; the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana Air Force, and the bereaved families affected by the tragic helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, in the Adansi District, Ashanti Region, which claimed the lives of eight officials on board."

The statement noted that MLGWUI-FFERC is headquartered in Ghana, "reflecting our deep connection to the nation."

"Our organisation draws strength from the Ghana National Tripartite Committee's agreements on labour relations.

"The Ghanaian public recognises the contributions of Migrant Workers and Returned Migrants.

"The Ghana Armed Forces and Air Force, alongside other security agencies play a vital role in air transportation and protecting International Migrant Workers and their families in various destinations.

"The tragic incident occurred during a mission related to Labour Safety in the mining sector, where many Migrant Workers are engaged, including in illegal mining activities.

"Many Migrant Workers, including women, aspire to serve in national security roles and are seeking enlistment in such professions.

"Apart from industrial or enterprise based Migrant Workers, many Migrant Workers provide Domestic Services to Officials. For instance, the undersigned, Comrade Justice Kaakyir Baako Ntarmah, in his youth, worked briefly as a Labour Domestic Worker at a Wing Commandant's residence in Takoradi through the Labour Department Ghana when he gained admission into Secondary School but his caring elder brother untimely passed on in the same year so he prioritised early labour before continuing his education. Hmmm! La Mort, La Mort n'est pas une bonne chose!

"The MLGWUI-FFERC commends the national efforts to combat illegal mining in Ghana and across Africa.

"We remain supportive of the Government of Ghana, the Media Coalition on Mining, Organised Labour Unions, and other stakeholders in promoting safe and sustainable labour practices in the mining sector.

"Your Excellency, please accept our heartfelt condolences for this tragic loss. We pray for the souls of the departed to rest in peace with the Almighty and for strength for the bereaved families and the nation," the statement signed by Justice Kaakyir Baako Ntarmah, Head of Education and International Relations, read.

A tribute by the leadership of the Afrikania Mission said that it received the news of the sudden, tragic and untimely death of eight Ghanaians in a helicopter crash, of whom two were Cabinet Ministers, three government officials and three Military Officers which occurred on Wednesday, August 6, on their way to Obuasi for official assignment, with grief and shock.

The statement signed by Osofo Komfo Atsu Kove, Head of Mission, read: "On behalf of the Mission and on my own behalf, I wish to express our heartfelt and deepest condolences to the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, the families of the departed souls, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the entire Ghanaians for the colossal loss which is irreplaceable.

"May Mawu Sogbo Lisa receive their souls and present them to the Supreme Creator. Having met their untimely demise on the day of national duty, may they rest in peace. May the Supreme Creator give the respective families the consolidation and comfort in these difficult times. Please, accept our highest condolences of prayer and spiritual support," the statement added.