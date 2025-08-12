Liberia: FPA Editor, Reporter Appointed Correspondents for Changsha Evening Newspaper in China

Changsha — Selma Lomax, editor of FrontPageAfrica, and Webster Clayeh, Senior reporter, have been appointed as correspondents for the Changsha Evening News in Hunan Province, China.

The two were part of a 30-member delegation of Liberian journalists who received their appointment letters during a ceremony at the newspaper's headquarters in Changsha. The visit was sponsored by the Chinese Embassy in Monrovia.

Lomax, Clayeh, and other members of the delegation will focus on reporting cultural issues, environmental topics, tourism, and strengthening people-to-people ties between China and Liberia, according to the newspaper's editorial board.

The Changsha Evening News is a municipal newspaper based in Changsha, Hunan, China. It was founded by Changsha Evening News Press Group on July 1, 1956. It is a 24-page broadsheet newspaper.