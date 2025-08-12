Buutuo Town — Voters in Buu Yao District Number Five turned out peacefully today to elect a new representative to replace Senator Samuel Kogar, following weeks of appeals for calm from political leaders and election stakeholders.

Senator Kogar, who vacated the seat after his election to the Senate, condemned recent clashes between rival supporters and urged candidates to avoid fueling violence. He called on security forces to remain impartial and protect the rights of all voters.

Ahead of the polls, the government, the National Elections Commission, and international partners reaffirmed their commitment to a transparent, credible, and peaceful process, with voter education and security arrangements in place.

The election follows a campaign featuring multiple candidates. By mid-morning, polling centers reported smooth operations, with volunteers guiding voters and security officers maintaining order. The atmosphere was marked by optimism, unity, and respect among citizens.

Residents expressed hopes for better infrastructure, improved schools, and sustainable community programs, emphasizing that the day's peaceful conduct was a victory for democracy in Buu Yao.

Polls are expected to close at 6 p.m., with counting to follow at polling centers.