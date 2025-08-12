Ghana: NCA Suspends Nine Radio Stations Over Rule Violations

12 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has suspended the operations of nine radio stations for breaking broadcasting rules.

The Authority said the action followed the end of a 30-day grace period given by President John Dramani Mahama for defaulting stations to correct their violations.

It said the grace period was part of a regulatory amnesty meant to help the stations meet the laws and regulations for FM broadcasting in Ghana.

According to the NCA, six stations failed to take any action during the period. They are Donplus Multimedia Limited in New Abirem (105.9 FM), Dreams Ghana Media Limited in Ho (104.9 FM), Jam Multimedia Limited in Kintampo (101.3 FM), Jewel Group Limited in Duayaw Nkwanta (102.7 FM), Kpandai Star Community Radio in Kpandai (107.3 FM), and Unique Gateway Communication Limited in Nkawkaw (105.7 FM).

The NCA in a statement revealed that while some stations tried to fix their breaches, three others continued to operate without a Certificate of Compliance.

It pointed that the stations, all owned by Wontumi Multimedia Company Limited were cited for using unauthorised Studio-to-Transmitter Link (STL) frequencies and operating from unapproved transmitter locations.

"They are Wontumi Radio in Accra (95.9 FM), Kumasi (101.3 FM), and Takoradi (101.3 FM)" the statement revealed.

The Authority warned that it will keep monitoring the broadcasting space to make sure all stations follow the rules and authorisation conditions.

By: Jacob Aggrey

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

