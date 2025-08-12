Nigeria: How 71-Year-Old Farmer Died While Fleeing From Zaria Tanker Explosion

A 71-year-old man, Aliyu Ramalan Bambale, has lost his life following the Monday tanker explosion at Dan Magaji area, along the Zaria-Kaduna Expressway.

Daily Trust reports that four people were injured in the explosion which occurred five months after the federal government banned the movement of 60,000-litre fuel tankers on Nigerian roads.

The crash occurred around 8.30am in Dan Magaji, a section notorious for heavy traffic and frequent accidents involving articulated vehicles.

Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Zaria, Nasir Falgore, said the accident involved an LPG tanker which rammed into the rear of an empty fuel tanker, triggering an explosion.

"When we arrived at the scene, only the two tankers were involved--no smaller vehicles. Three of the injured were occupants of the empty tanker, while the fourth was from the LPG truck," he had said.

It was learnt that the septuagenarian was going to his farm early morning when he heard a loud explosion that emanated from a collision between two tankers along the expressway.

The deceased was a resident of Bambale in Zaria city.

His son in-law, Malam Abdullahi Magaji, said In the ensuing confusion, Bambale ran for his life, but was knocked down by a moving motorcycle rider.

"It was Monday morning when the old man was on his to the farm that the tanker accident occurred. Malam Ramalan became scared and started running for his life. As a result, he was hit by a motorcycle and where sustained injuries.

"We were called to the scene and before we could rush him to the hospital, he gave up. So we took him home for burial," he explained.

Magaji said the 71-year-old man was survived by two wives and six children.

He has since been buried according to the Islamic rite.