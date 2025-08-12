Nigeria: Lasu VC Urges Staff Unions to Call Off Strike

Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji, has appealed to the staff unions of the ivory tower to end their industrial action and return to work today, saying the university had recorded remarkable gains through unity and dialogue.

In a statement with the theme, "It is Time To Move Forward," released to the media over the weekend, the VC explained that she understands and feels their grievances, adding that, "the state government has made offers in response to our demands. I know they may not yet meet every expectation. But I ask that we accept them as part of the realities of negotiations, and life, where we win some and lose some, while allowing academic and administrative activities to resume this Monday (11th August 2025), as directed by management".

When this report was filed, it was unknown if the Joint Action Committee would accept the Vice Chancellor's request to call off the industrial strike.

Recall that the Joint Action Committee, comprising the unions, went on an industrial strike two weeks ago when management could not accommodate their requests. This caused LASU management to ask the students to vacate the hostels and close the school.

The statement read, "I write to you today not only as your Vice-Chancellor but as a fellow member of the LASU family who shares in your hopes, aspirations, and deep love for our University. Over the last two weeks, the silence on our campuses has been deafening, and the absence of our usual rhythm of learning and working has weighed heavily on my heart.

"I understand the reasons for our industrial action; our voices have been heard.

Since I assumed office in September 2021, as someone who has placed staff welfare at the very core of my leadership, I assure you that, together with the leadership of the Joint Action Committee, we have acted in your best interest.

"Up until now, you, my dear colleagues, have worked hand-in-hand with us to achieve milestones that were once considered impossible: 100% Christmas bonus for all staff; Prompt promotions for all qualified staff members; Employment and admission opportunities with priority for your family members; Salaries paid latest by the 23rd of every month, even in challenging months; Amnesty promotions for those whose progress was delayed for over an extended period; Payment of Earned Academic Allowances in full," among others.